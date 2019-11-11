Menu
Exhausted firefighter airlifted from blaze

by Shiloh Payne
11th Nov 2019 2:05 PM
A FIREFIGHTER has been airlifted to hospital on Saturday night after suffering from heat exhaustion west of the Sunshine Coast.

The man, aged in his 20s, was believed to be fighting a fire when the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to the Somerset region.

The aeromedical crew attended to the firefighter around 8pm Saturday night.

The man was transported the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

A LifeFlight Critical Care Doctor and a Queensland Ambulance Service Flight paramedic treated the man on board.

