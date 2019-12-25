Menu
Blazeaid volunteers John and Sue Cook and Gary Cairns work with Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow at Wyan cemetetery near Rappville, to replace the cemetery fencing burnt in the fire.
Blaze Aid calls for volunteers

Alison Paterson
25th Dec 2019
BLAZE Aid is setting up a camp at Woodenbong and is calling for volunteers to help repair and rebuild fencing on bush fire affected properties.

The camp will be established at the Woodenbong Showground and will open on Friday December 27.

To register as a volunteer, or to find out further information about volunteering with Blaze Aid, contact the Woodenbong Camp co-ordinators Kevin and Shirley Jones phone 0427 164 105 or email blazeaid.woodenbong@gmail.com

More informaiton via https://blazeaid.com.au/woodenbong-2019/

