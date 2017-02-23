Blake's ultimate catch as he reels in a $2500 prize

WHEN Blake Humphries found out he'd won The Northern Star's Ultimate Fishing Giveaway, the second-year carpentry apprentice had a grin as wide as the Richmond River.
Mr Humphries, 27, won a $2500 prize comprising an Odyssey Charter fishing adventure for two on the beautiful Sunshine Coast with tackle, accommodation and travel costs included and a $1000 BCF fishing voucher.
The Modanville man, whose favourite fish to catch is bass, said he was overjoyed to win the competition.
"I love camping and fishing and I can't wait to use the prizes,” he said.
"I'm going to have so much fun!”