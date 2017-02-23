Blake's ultimate catch as he reels in a $2500 prize

Blake Humphries who loves catching bass, was thrilled to win the Northern Star's Ultimate Fishing Giveaway which includes an Odyssey Charter fishing adventure for two on the Sunshine Coast with tackle, accommodation and travel costs included, plus a $1,000 BCF fishing voucher.

WHEN Blake Humphries found out he'd won The Northern Star's Ultimate Fishing Giveaway, the second-year carpentry apprentice had a grin as wide as the Richmond River.

Mr Humphries, 27, won a $2500 prize comprising an Odyssey Charter fishing adventure for two on the beautiful Sunshine Coast with tackle, accommodation and travel costs included and a $1000 BCF fishing voucher.

The Modanville man, whose favourite fish to catch is bass, said he was overjoyed to win the competition.

"I love camping and fishing and I can't wait to use the prizes,” he said.

"I'm going to have so much fun!”