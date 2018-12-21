Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Blake Hardwick has re-signed with Hawthorn. Picture: Michael Klein
Blake Hardwick has re-signed with Hawthorn. Picture: Michael Klein
AFL

Breakout Hawk inks fresh deal

by Kate Salemme
21st Dec 2018 10:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Hawthorn defender Blake Hardwick has capped off a breakout season by signing a fresh deal with the Hawks.

Not due to come out of contract until the end of the 2019 season, Hardwick has committed early, signing a two-year deal.

He will remain at Hawthorn until at least the end of 2021.

The 21-year-old was one of the surprise packets in the Hawks' resurgence this year, finishing second in the club's best and fairest.

"We're thrilled to have Blake recommit to the club until 2021," Hawks football boss Graham Wright said.

"Blake has become an integral part of our defensive unit and, at 21 years old, we believe he could be a future leader of our club.

"His development over the last 12-18 months has been commendable, so we can't wait to see what more he can produce in the brown and gold."

The hard nut inherited triple premiership captain Luke Hodge's No.15 guernsey this year in a nod to how highly he's rated at the Hawks.

Hardwick joins captaincy candidate and three-time premiership player Liam Shiels as Hawks to re-sign before the start of the new year.

He's played 44 career games since making his debut against Carlton in 2016 after being drafted with pick No.44 in the 2015 national draft.

More Stories

Show More
afl afl2019 blake hardwick hawthorn
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Three-car crash at Wollongbar, woman rushed to hospital

    Three-car crash at Wollongbar, woman rushed to hospital

    News THREE vehicles have collided and a woman has been treated by paramedics before being taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

    • 21st Dec 2018 12:10 PM
    'What I did wasn't the smartest thing to do': Ballina man

    premium_icon 'What I did wasn't the smartest thing to do': Ballina man

    Crime The 32-year-old told the court his actions were "stupid”

    • 21st Dec 2018 12:00 PM
    Woman smashes windows at police station

    premium_icon Woman smashes windows at police station

    News Two people arrested over separate incidents

    'Please help this beautiful family': Dad still critical

    'Please help this beautiful family': Dad still critical

    News Husband and father-of-two still critical after skateboard accident

    Local Partners