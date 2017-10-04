27°
Blade Runner 2049, the sequel, hits screens tomorrow

HIT: Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford in Blade Runner 2049. Frank Ockenfels
Javier Encalada
The Blade Runner 1982 release flopped at the box office and took years to find its cult audience.

Now director Denis Villeneuve flies off the back of Scott's masterpeice, with Blade Runner 2049 taking audiences further into a dystopian Los Angeles.

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what's left of society into chaos.

K's discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Ever since Blade Runner hit theaters, there has been a divide among its fans about whether or not Harrison Ford's Rick Deckard is a human or a replicant.

It's a question that the film leaves up to the viewer, though director Ridley Scott, Ford, and everyone else has chimed in with their own thoughts on the subject.

Denis Villeneuve did go on to say that the mystery will be something they address in the film and that re-contextualizing the original film with any answers they present in the sequel is a concern of his.

"The thing I must say is that I love mystery. I love shadows. I love doubts. I would just want to say to the fans that we will take care of that mystery. I will take care of it," he said.

Blade Runner 2049 opens tomorrow as a sci-fi trhiller, rated MA15+.

