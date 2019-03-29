Blackspot funding promised as election starts up

Labor candidate for Page Patrick Deegan and Labor's Regional Communications Spokesperson Stephen Jones announce $2 million for blackspots along Summerland Way.

Labor candidate for Page Patrick Deegan and Labor's Regional Communications Spokesperson Stephen Jones announce $2 million for blackspots along Summerland Way. Aisling Brennan

DAYS after the NSW election, Labor is hitting the ground running in the lead up to the Federal Election promising $2 million to fix mobile blackspot coverage along Summerland Way.

Labor's Regional Communications Spokesperson Stephen Jones made the announcement in Lismore yesterday that if Labor is elected they will provide the critical infrastructure between Casino and Grafton.

"Your phone constantly drops out and there's long periods along that road where you cannot get a signal,"Mr Jones said.

"We're committed to ensuring whether you're visiting the region, you're a small business or a resident that you have security and certainty of your mobile phone signals.

"If elected, we'll go straight to work to ensure we can work with the department and telecommunications companies to ensure make sure we've got the locations right and we can get these new towers delivered."

Labor Candidate for Page Patrick Deegan said that the announcement would make a huge difference to the local community.

"Despite connecting the Grafton and Casino communities, locals are frustrated by the patchy and inadequate mobile reception along Summerland Way" Mr Deegan said.

"This lack of coverage is of particular concern for our older retirees who rely on these connections to stay in touch with family and friends."

Mr Jones said Labor is committed matching the Coalition black spot program, dollar for dollar.