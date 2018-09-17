Menu
NEW HOSPITAL, OLD PROBLEM: Doctors are calling for a manual override of the backup generator at the Lismore Base Hospital after a power failure.
Health

Blackout at Lismore hospital puts lives at risk

Alison Paterson
by
17th Sep 2018 2:05 PM
THE complete failure of a back-up generator at Lismore Base Hospital put lives at risk during a blackout just before 8pm on Saturday.

The power outage - which affected thousands of homes and business in the Lismore CBD, East Lismore, Lismore Heights and parts of Goonellabah - should not have impacted the hospital, which has its own back-up generator to operate in such an instance.

Paediatrician Dr Chris Ingall, who was on duty in the hospital's special care nursery during the blackout, said the fact the new generator in the hospital's $180 million 3B stage failed to work was "completely unacceptable."

He said the doctors at the hospital would now demand assurance from executives that a manual override will be installed.

"We had a good half dozen babies in humidicribs and we made sure we kept everyone safe, as clinicians we ensured all the medical equipment was on battery backup," Dr Ingall said.

"At the back of your mind you know these humidcribs have only so long in their battery life."

Dr Ingall said the utter failure of the hospital's back-up generator puts lives at risk.

"I was working the last the time we had a prolonged outage when a similar thing happened," he said.

"We doctors will be asking the executive for a manual override so the next time this occurs we can get essential power back on."

He said the medical staff made contingency plans in case power was not restored.

"I was told this morning that the power came back on because the whole precinct recovered, not because of the hospital generator working," Dr Ingall said.

"There's no room for mistakes of this kind in this business."

A witness at the hospital, who has requested anonymity, said unlike the hospital's C-Block generator, the new E-Block backup complete failed.

The witness said the emergency department had many patients being attended to "in semi-darkness with only emergency lighting," and one person was trapped in an elevator.

It is understood the ICU was not affected.

According to Essential Energy's corporate media manager, Simone Plews, wildlife was the cause of the blackout.

"A snake entered the SCU zone substation and came into contact with some equipment," she said.

The Northern NSW Health District which operates Lismore Base Hospital has been approached for comment.

