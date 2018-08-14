Exposed: The blackmarket baby formula fluro thieves

Tins of baby formula with anti-theft devices at a Coles store. Picture: Supplied.

Tins of baby formula with anti-theft devices at a Coles store. Picture: Supplied.

ENTIRE shelves of baby formula have been fitted with security devices as thieves pilfer the prized powder for sale on the black market.

The move comes as footage emerged of thieves dressed like tradies targeting Sydney stores for the prized product.

"Electronic article surveillance (EAS) tags are one of a range of security measures we have in place to reduce theft from our stores," grocery giant Coles said.

"For example, the EAS lids used on infant formula tins can only be removed at the register when the customer purchases the product."

Seven News last night aired CCTV footage of fluro-clad men pulling tins off shelves clad in high-vis shirts.

Camden police are investigating after two thieves wearing fluroscent jumpers stole 21 cans of A2 baby formula worth a total of more than $747 from the Market St supermarket last month.

Officers said the robbers picked up three to four insulated shopping bags and filled them with the tins of formula before they left without attempting to pay for them.

The robbery comes after 35 cans of baby formula were stolen from Woolworths at Oran Park Podium in May this year.

A man loads a bag with baby formula. Picture: Seven News

Camden Police Area Command crime manager Detective Chief Inspector Jayne Doherty told the Macarthur Chronicle baby food was often targeted as professional receivers sold it to overseas purchasers.

Professional thief catcher Shane Windred told Seven the thieves were using massive bags in an attempt to take as much as possible.

"Shoplifters like these thieves don't want one or two tins - they want 30 tins in one hit," he told Seven.

He observed one thief returning a number of times in 20 minutes to steal 10 tins worth $300 from a store in Concord in Sydney's west.

The man eventually led police to a 24-foot container "full to the brim" with the product, Mr Windred said.