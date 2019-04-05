Black within striking distance in Super Sedan series

CHAMPIONSHIP CONTENDER: Sean Black has the chance to improve his position in the Brims Concrete Super Sedan series when he contests the Golden Jubilee 50-lap feature at Lismore Speedway tonight.

CHAMPIONSHIP CONTENDER: Sean Black has the chance to improve his position in the Brims Concrete Super Sedan series when he contests the Golden Jubilee 50-lap feature at Lismore Speedway tonight. Tony Powell

QUEENSLAND driver Sean Black needs a good performance when he contests the Trevan Ford Golden Jubilee 50-lap Super Sedan feature race at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway tonight to enhance his position in the Brims Concrete Super Sedan Series.

Black is within striking distance of taking out the 2018-19 series with only a few rounds remaining.

He trails series leader Matt Pascoe by 337 points in fourth position.

"Every point is vital at this stage so Lismore is a very important meeting in the overall scheme of things,” he said.

"If I get on the podium and finish better than some of the drivers who are ahead of me on points, that will help me even more.”

All of the top runners in the standings have entered. Pascoe leads on 2975 points from Wayne Randall on 2972, Bob McCosker (2666), Black (2638), Darren Kane (2565), Tania Smith (2387), Justin Randall (2302), David Musch (2005), Ian Brims (1865) and Leigh Williams (1715).

The format for the Super Sedan events tonight will be two rounds of heats comprising two races per round to determine the field for the 50-lap feature.

A quirky "bottle draw” by competitors will be held on the track to determine the starting positions in the main event field for the top eight point scorers from the heats.

Super Sedans are one of the most popular categories of Australian speedway.

The cars run V8 engines and are state-of-the-art with body styling featuring leading American brands Pontiac, Camaro and Mustang and Australia's own Holden Monaro.

Racing in several other categories will make up the support program.

A sausage sizzle will be held at the Trevan Ford dealership in Lismore today from 10am to 11.30am featuring some of the cars and competitors.

It's a chance for fans to see the cars and meet a number of the leading drivers.

Gates will open at 4pm and racing starts at 5.30pm.