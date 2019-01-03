Menu
Lupita Nyong'o and Letitia Wright in a scene from Black Panther.
Lupita Nyong'o and Letitia Wright in a scene from Black Panther. Matt Kennedy Marvel Studios 2018
Movies

Surprise star who topped box office in 2018

by Hannah Paine
3rd Jan 2019 3:30 PM

At just 25 years of age Letitia Wright has been named 2018's biggest box office earning actor, but her popularity with audiences doesn't seem to have translated into multimillion-dollar pay cheques.

Wright, best known for her role as Shuri in Black Panther, beat a host of male actors for the honour, according to figures released by Fandango.

Besides her role in Black Panther, Wright took out the top slot and raked in $2.23 billion by reprising her role as Shuri in Avengers: Infinity War and starring in Ready Player One.

Tying for equal second place was Wright's Black Panther co-stars Chadwick Boseman, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba and Avengers star Sebastian Stan.

Reacting to news of her being the top box office earner for 2018 on Twitter, Wright shared a puzzled face emoji while joking she would love some of the money from those ticket sales.

Despite working consistently in TV and movies since 2011, Wright's net worth is not known, however, unconfirmed reports circulating online suggest it could be as low as $1.15 million.

George Clooney starred in this Nespresso advertisement
George Clooney starred in this Nespresso advertisement

 

In contrast, Forbes named George Clooney as the world's highest paid actor between June 2017 and June 2018 - despite the star not starring in any movies or television during that period.

Instead the Ocean's Eleven star made the bulk of his $325 million earnings from the sale of his Casamigas Tequila brand and multiple endorsement deals, which included a Game of Thrones parody TV advertisement for coffee brand Nespresso.

