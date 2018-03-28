Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Black Panther 2nd trailer
Movies

Black Panther smashes another record

by Staff writer
28th Mar 2018 9:00 AM

BLOCKBUSTER action flick Black Panther has beaten The Avengers to be named the highest-grossing superhero movie of all-time.

Black Panther has raked in $US631 million ($A814m) in the US, surpassing The Avengers' previous record of $US623.4 million ($A804m), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It is now No. 5 on the list of "history's top-grossing films", according to the industry publication.

However, Black Panther was finally unseated as the top film at the North American box office over the weekend.

VERDICT: Leigh Paatsch reveals why Black Panther works

The monsters v robots science-fiction sequel Pacific Rim: Uprising dethroned the superhero sensation with $US28 million ($A36.1m) in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.

And even though Black Panther slid to second place with $16.7 million ($A21.5m) in its sixth weekend, Ryan Coogler's film still notched its biggest box office milestone yet - being the top-grossing superhero film ever in North America, not accounting for inflation.

Black Panther also became the fifth highest grossing film of all-time, rising above Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The Hollywood Reporter said Black Panther now accounted for about "24 per cent of all 2018 revenue at the domestic box office".

But the industry bible said Hollywood's big March movie releases had failed to make an impact at the box office, "triggering the worst year-over-year decline for the month in recent memory".

Pacific Rim Uprising and Tomb Raider had both had disappointed box office results, THR said.

black panther chadwick boseman marvel movies
Man, 24, killed in logging accident near Casino

Man, 24, killed in logging accident near Casino

Breaking HIS workmates began CPR at the scene, which was continued by police when they arrived, but the man could not be revived.

Arrests made after savage Casino servo attack

Arrests made after savage Casino servo attack

News Investigations have led to the arrest of two men

Fire victim robbed while in hospital

Fire victim robbed while in hospital

Crime After a fire destroyed this man's home, thieves took what was left

5 guns, 80 cannabis plants seized in raid

5 guns, 80 cannabis plants seized in raid

News Two men have been arrested and taken to the Lismore Police Station

Local Partners