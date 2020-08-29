Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman has died after a four-year fight with colon cancer.
Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman has died after a four-year fight with colon cancer.
Celebrity

Black Panther actor dies

by Stephanie Bedo
29th Aug 2020 12:38 PM | Updated: 1:15 PM

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman has died at 43 after four-year fight with colon cancer.

His family confirmed the news on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.⁣ ⁣ Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. ⁣ ⁣ A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣ ⁣ It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣ ⁣ He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣ ⁣ The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. ⁣ ⁣ Photo Credit: @samjonespictures

A post shared by Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) on

Chadwick most famously brought the first black Marvel superhero to life in Black Panther along with a string of Avengers movies.

Recently he sparked concern among fans, appearing very thin in videos on social media.

More to come

Originally published as Black Panther actor dies at 42

black panther cancer chadwick boseman editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen charged with murder over Kyogle house fire

        Premium Content Teen charged with murder over Kyogle house fire

        Crime The body of a 64-year-old man was found by police inside a house that burned down on August 16.

        ‘Chilling footage’ of predatory driver on Pacific Hwy

        Premium Content ‘Chilling footage’ of predatory driver on Pacific Hwy

        News ‘I COULD have killed them, kids, grandmothers,’ man admits to driving erratically...

        • 29th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
        Meet three amazing mums and businesswomen

        Premium Content Meet three amazing mums and businesswomen

        News THESE women are showing that mums really can do it all with their recent award...

        • 29th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
        Older Hemsworth brother leads film shoot on Northern Rivers

        Premium Content Older Hemsworth brother leads film shoot on Northern Rivers

        News LUKE Hemsworth has been filming an independent film in the area.