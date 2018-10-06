Black market waiting game for cannabis drawing to a close

Australians currently sourcing medical cannabis on the black market, will be able to buy locally made products by January as Medifarm begin cultivation.

While a medical cannabis access clinic will open in Brisbane next week, Medifarm will provide Australia's first locally-made product.

Director Adam Benjamin said the start of cultivation marked the beginning of a new, exciting era.

Medifarm will announce cultivation plans on Monday, coinciding with an event where a global leader of the industry will be the keynote speaker.

Israel's former chief medical officer Dr Michael Dor will visit the centre, and Australia, for the first time.

"He is as high as it gets, Israel are counted as the world's leaders," Mr Benjamin said.

"They have been in this business the longest."

Dr Dor regularly flies around the world to educate governments and bring doctors up to speed.

"It's his first time in Australia and just such a coup for us.

"For us, it is an unbelievable time.

"We feel very privileged to be able to help Australian patients. It is just the start."

Medifarm director Adam Benjamin specialises in medicinal cannabis oil products and treatment protocols. John McCutcheon

Mr Benjamin says Dr Dor's knowledge will prove invaluable for doctors who wish to learn more about the medicine.

The demand for the medicine is so high, it's led for Australians to illegally source it, or go overseas for treatment.

"There are 100,000 Australians currently going to the black market for this medicine," he said.

"But it is hit and miss, the quality is going to be down.

"But a great chunk of these patients waiting will want to get onto this regulated medicine in January.

"So we're going to see a tsunami of patients going to doctors wanting to know more."

On Wednesday, Queensland's first clinic will open in the Brisbane suburb of Belmont, but the cost will be prohibitive for many.

Patients will be charged an out-of-pocket fee of $300 for an initial consultation, with subsequent visits costing $120, plus $80 for post-treatment monitoring.

Depending on the disorder a patient has, the medicinal cannabis could then set them back up to $600 a month given the products are not subsidised under Australia's Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.

The Brisbane clinic, similar to centres in Sydney and Melbourne, aims to cut through the bureaucratic red tape for patients who have exhausted all conventional therapies and want to try medical cannabis.

Doctors there have about 30-40 medicinal cannabis products they could choose from, sourced mostly out of Canada and Europe.

Mr Benjamin says while the opening of the Belmont facility on Wednesday is "fabulous" for patients, he said it didn't affect his company.