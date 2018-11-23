Black Friday mega guide: Make cash as you shop

The cash given back to customers is part of a commission rate earned by ShopBack and CashRewards from its retail partners.

BLACK Friday is finally here, and Australians have been inundated with some deals hitting their inboxes that will continue until Cyber Monday.

But instead of going completely broke, there is a way shopaholics can make cash while they shop.

Cashback websites CashRewards and ShopBack are offering deals where shoppers can get up to 50 per cent back from their purchases.

For customers who shop through both of these platforms, they can get a percentage of cash back after selecting a store or product on the CashRewards or ShopBack site.

Once they go through to the retailer's site and make a purchase, CashRewards and ShopBack are alerted before shoppers receive a percentage of cash in their bank account.

Cashrewards CEO Andrew Clarke has predicted that 2018 will be the first time that Australia has hit and exceeded a $1 billion online shopping spend in just four days.

"Black Friday falls at a perfect time for consumers who are yet to do their Christmas shopping. We see substantial growth year-on-year, have more retailers participating than ever before and for the first time ever, Amazon (which launched last December) is participating, which I believe will make a huge difference to the overall sales," he said.

Natalie Wehrs shopping with sister Sophia Wehrs. Picture: Tricia Watkinson

His comments come as a survey done by Black Friday Global revealed the average Australian will spend $263 on this year's Black Friday.

57 per cent of Australians plan to shop both online and in-store, while 37 per cent will shop exclusively online.

"Clothes and electronics are always the most popular categories and I think this year will see cosmetics fall into the mix as one of the trendiest items. They seem to be the categories that people flock to the most when it comes to buying Christmas presents and electronics in particular, are quite expensive throughout the year so people tend to wait for a sale to purchase a new TV, laptop or phone," Mr Clarke said.

"Popular retailers who don't usually participate in shopping events, such as Apple and Lululemon, are also getting on board this year, so consumers can expect incredible savings on premium brands that they usually have to pay full price for."

Country Road at Westfield Chermside. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

Unisys Asia Pacific's Director of security services Ashwin Pal said shoppers must be careful to avoid being hacked by cyber criminals.

Mr Pal recommended shoppers to only go on secure websites by looking for "https://www …" in the address bar. he suggested that shoppers should password protect devices including a Wi-Fi network, smartphone, and other smart devices such as smart watches or TVs. He said using strong passwords that are at least eight characters and a mix of letters, numbers and symbols is important.

Shoppers should update their software to stop criminals hacking into a computer. Mr Pal also said shoppers should avoid email scams by typing the URL instead.

On the CashRewards site, these are some of the deals on offer:

Vodafone: 50 per cent cashback

Expedia: Up to 10 per cent cashback

Dan Murphy's: up to 9 per cent cashback

Apple: 3.5 per cent cashback

Crabtree & Evelyn: 8.5 per cent cashback

Yoox: 5.6 per cent cashback

Hotels.com: 8 per cent cashback

L'occtaine: 8.5 per cent cashback

Blackmores: 7 per cent cashback

General Pants: 7 per cent cashback

Petbarn: 6 per cent cashback

Lululemon: 10 per cent cashback

T2: 8 per cent cashback

Forever New: 8.5 per cent cashback

Charles Tyrwhitt: 10 per cent cashback

Bobbi Brown: 10 per cent cashback

Clinique: 10 per cent cashback

Book Depository: up to 10 per cent cashback

Lovehoney: 25 per cent cashback

Marks and Spencer: 8 per cent cashback

Groupon: up to 20 per cent cashback on local, 15 per cent on goods, 10 per cent on travel

Rebel: 7 per cent cashback

BWS: up to 10 per cent cashback

Myer: 5 per cent cashback

David Jones: 8 per cent cashback

Spotlight: 7 per cent cashback

Converse: 10 per cent

On ShopBack's site, the following deals will be offered:

Blackmores: 40 per cent sitewide + 30 per cent cashback

LookFantastic: Up to 40 per cent off + Up to 30 per cent cashback

Crabtree and Evelyn: 30 per cent off sitewide + free shipping + 20 per cent cashback, but there will be 51 per cent cashback (flash sale from 3-5pm AEDT)

Boohoo: 50 per cent off sitewide + 20 per cent cashback

Cotton On: Up to 75 per cent off + 20 per cent cashback

JBL (electronics): 25 per cent full priced items + 20 per cent cashback

New Balance: 40 per cent off sitewide + 10 per cent flash cashback (Friday 10am-1pm AEDT)

Nike: 30 per cent sitewide + 10 per cent cashback

iHerb: 11 per cent off sitewide + 10 per cent cashback

The Iconic: 30 per cent off selected + Up to 8 per cent cashback

Bonds: 40 per cent off + free shipping + 8 per cent cashback

Booking.com: Upsized 6 per cent cashback

Adore Beauty: 20 per cent off sitewide + 6 per cent cashback

Portmans: 30 per cent off sitewide + 3.5 per cent cashback

Chemist Warehouse: 10 per cent off sitewide + Up to 3 per cent cashback

WHAT WE KNOW IS ON OFFER ELSEWHERE

TECH:

eBay Australia: 15 per cent off across the site in a flash sale ($150 minimum spend, $300 max discount, two transactions). 10 per cent off site-wide offer on Saturday and Sunday ($120 minimum spend, $300 max discount two transactions.) Individual discounts will include Dyson Small Ball Allergy Vacuum for $339 (down $260), Samsung Galaxy Note 9 $1359 (down $240), GoPro Hero7 Silver $389 (down $98), and Microsoft Surface Laptop $799 (down $199).

Some of Amazon Australia's deals include:

Up to 50 per cent off select Calvin Klein Clothing

Up to 50 per cent off select Men's and Women's Basics including Nancy Ganz, Berlei, Jockey and Rio

Up to 50 per cent off select Men's T-shirts, Polos and Shirts across brands like Levi's, Lacoste, G-Star, Ben Sherman, Nautica, Mossimo and van Heusen

Up to 50 per cent off Select Sportswear including Caterbury, Lorna Jane and Puma

Up to 50 per cent off select Swimwear including Calvin Klein, Speedo, Lacoste and Bondi Bather

Up to 50 per cent off select Men Dress Shoes including Brando, Ecco and Julius Marlow

Up to 50 per cent off select Sports Shoes including Nike, Puma and Mizuno

Up to 50 per cent off select Sunglasses including Local Supply, Cancer Council and Morrissey

Up to 50 per cent off select Thongs and Sandals including Birkenstock, Crocs and Keen

Up to 50 per cent off select Women Dress Shoes including Sola-Sana, Tony Bianco and Billini

Save up to 55 per cent off select Baby Jogger Strollers

50 per cent off select Garnier Hair and Skin

Save up to 60 per cent off select Lassig Nappy Bags

50 per cent off select L'Oreal Paris Hair Care

Save up to 60 per cent off select Recaro Seats

Save up to 30 per cent on select Vtech Baby Monitors

Up to 40 per cent off select Benzac Acne Care

Up to 50 per cent off for select Toni & Guy

30 per cent off Select 4K DVD Titles

eBay is also offering its own deals. Picture: Supplied

Apple Australia: Apple has confirmed it will launch its once-a-year sale in Australia on Friday, and it will run until November 26.

Ted's Cameras: 15 per cent off all products, with a small number of exclusions including DJI drones and the Canon 1DXIII.

DigiDirect: The camera seller is offering 15 per cent off across its store though exclusions include the Leica Q-P, Sony A7III, and all Sony lenses.

Canon Australia: Discounts include 20 per cent off most filters, 10 per cent off memory cards, tripods and bags, and five per cent off Speedlite flashes with any DSLR purchase.

DJI: Black Friday deals will be held from November 15-27. Discounts of up to $150 are available on DJI Spark, Mavic Air and Tello drones, as well as the accompanying Goggles RE, and Osmo Mobile 2 gimbal.

Microsoft Australia: Up to 15 per cent off some Surface devices.

ASUS Australia: Between $100 to $200 cashback on the purchase of some laptops made through the ASUS online store. The deal will run from Friday to December 31.

Sony PlayStation Australia: Up to 60 per cent off games including titles Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Marvel's Spider-Man. Plus, 20 per cent off 12-month PlayStation Plus subscriptions.

Dell Australia: Launched early, Dell is offering up to 40 per cent off laptops and 25 per cent off desktop computers

Anki: The pocket-sized Vector robot will be $50 cheaper (now $400), the Cozmo robot for kids will also drop $50 (now $269), and the Overdrive racing set will be $100 cheaper (now $200)

Tech 21: All phone cases will be discounted by 30 per cent, but the prices of some models will fall by 75 per cent

JB Hi-Fi: Its "Price Blitz" promotion is offering 15 per cent off the price of computers from Microsoft and Lenovo, 15 per cent off some cameras, and large discounts on big-screen TVs. All Nokia devices will be discounted by 15 per cent.

The Good Guys: The appliance retailer is poised to launch discounts on items including TVs, laptops, and smartphones.

Harvey Norman: Dubbed Black Tag Friday, discounts will be available on November 23 only.

Harvey Norman chairman Gerry Harvey is also on board with the sale. Picture: John Feder

MORE CLOTHING

Country Road: Black Friday discounts in this store will end on Sunday and discount all items by 20 per cent.

Witchery: 20 per cent off all items but include free standard shipping when you enter the code 'BLACKFRIDAY' at checkout. The sale will run until November 26.

The Iconic: Thirty per cent off selected items using the code 'SAVE30'. Available from now until November 25.

Trenery: The clothing store is offering 25 per cent off everything, including sale items, until November 26.

Under Armour: The Australian arm of this sporting brand is offering 30 per cent off all products, with the promotion ending on Friday.

Bonds: The underwear giant is discounting everything but personalised goods by 40 per cent for Black Friday and throwing in free shipping.

Colette: 30 per cent off everything

Peter Alexander: up to 50 per cent off selected styles, 20 per cent off storewide

Athlete's Foot: up to 40 per cent off selected styles

TRAVEL: Qantas, Flight Centre, TigerAir, STA, Virign Australia, Emirates, AirAsia, Qatar Airways, Skyscanner, Cathay Pacific, Royal Caribbean and P&O all have deals. See the latest travel deals here.

MORE DEALS

Bed Bath N' Table: 20 to 50 per cent off this weekend

Sephora: 15 per cent off everything

Booktopia: Up to 30 per cent off the price of popular books.

Red Balloon: Experience vouchers across the site are 10 per cent off when you use the code 'FRIDAY10' at checkout.

Strawberrynet: 20 per cent off across its site with a minimum spend of $80. The sale ends on November 27.

Priceline: A wide range of cosmetics offered at half price including Revlon, Natio, Covergirl, Sally Hansen, Napoleon Perdis, Luma, Bourjois, Rimmel, Nude by Nature Max Factor, Maybelline, Thin Lizzy and others.

Snapfish: The photo-printing firm is offering 50 per cent off orders, 60 per cent off orders over $49, and 70 per cent off orders over $99 until November 26.

OPSM: Eyewear will be discounted by 20 per cent until November 26 if you use the code 'SW3'.