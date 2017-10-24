'Bizarre murder, biggest ever manhunt, movie audition'

The TV show Manhunt featured the story of the brutal murder of Broadwater man Ned Kelly.

DID you watch Manhunt on Channel 7 last night?

The new episode of the crime series focused on one of the most gruesome murders in Northern Rivers history, when Edward "Ned" Kelly was decapitated in his own home by his neighbour in 2012.

On the previews for the show, it was described as: "A bizarre murder, the biggest ever manhunt and a movie audition.

"A headless torso is found in a country town in NSW, and police have to work through a series of grisly clues."

The brutal murder happened in sleepy Broadwater.

On Sunday, June 17, Jonathon Andrew Stenberg went to the Broadwater pub for a drink and told a local patron John he was "here to hunt Ned Kelly".

John mentioned this to barman Ron Wilson, who said John was shaken for several days after the encounter.

"He pulled a pistol out and told John he had the toolboxes on his ute full of guns, full of rifles," Mr Wilson said.

"He said the fellow they thought was Stenberg showed him police identification and started naming local names he knew.

"He said by the end of the week Broadwater will be full of police."

A reclusive nature lover and artist, Mr Kelly was found decapitated in the kitchen of his Broadwater home by police at 4.30pm, on Thursday, June 22.

Mr Kelly's sister Margaret Simmons said her brother and Stenberg had a dispute about some trees being cut down.

Stenberg, 46, then led authorities on a six-day manhunt across NSW, into Queensland and the Northern Territory.

During this time the former army engineer and builder even auditioned for a role as a police officer in a film starring Hugo Weaving, Jack Thompson and True Blood star Ryan Kwanten titled Mystery Road.

Police eventually caught up with Stenberg at Berry, 50km from Darwin the day after they located his Mazda ute disguised in bushland nearby.

Stenberg was carrying two loaded handguns and a rifle when confronted by officers but surrendered without incident, police said.

He was extradited from Darwin to Sydney then charged by detectives with Mr Kelly's murder.

In September 2013, Stenberg pleaded guilty to Mr Kelly's murder and was sentenced to 25 years prison, with a non-parole period of 19 years.

But Mr Kelly's family were still left with the mystery of where Stenberg dumped "Ned's head".

"If he truly showed remorse he would have disclosed the whereabouts of Ned's head," Ms Simmons said.

"I'd like him to serve out his sentence and if he hasn't disclosed where Ned's head is he should have to serve longer," Ms Simmons said.

Stenberg will be eligible for parole in October 2037.