'Bizarre material' sent to magistrate over court case

Police charged a man who allegedly damaged a number of police cars in May. Richmond Police District

A MAN accused of assaulting police and smashing the windscreens of police vehicles will return to court today.

George Alexander Dickson, 41, was due to appear via video link before Lismore Local Court yesterday, but defence solicitor Phillip Crick said Mr Dickson was being transferred and was unable to appear.

Mr Crick said the transfer, to Silverwater, was linked with a psychological assessment which had not been undertaken since he first faced court on May 8.

Mr Dickson, from Noarlunga Downs, South Australia, was charged with two counts of destroying or damaging property, two counts of resisting police, assaulting police and refusing or failing to comply with a direction after the alleged incident on Monday, May 7.

Police claim they were called to Nimbin, where Mr Dickson was allegedly damaging property with a knife.

After being arrested and released on bail, he allegedly smashed the front and rear windscreens of two police vehicles outside Lismore Police Station.

Magistrate David Heilpern said he had received a large amount of correspondence from another man in relation to the matter.

"One of the difficulties in this matter is, I've been smothered with paperwork,” Mr Heilpern said.

Mr Heilpern said a man who said he was representing Mr Dickson had been "sending a wealth of somewhat bizarre material”.

Mr Crick said he was appearing for Mr Dickson on an amicus basis, still unsure of whether the defendant wished to have legal representation.

In his previous court appearance last month, when he claimed from the Lismore Local Court dock to be a "political prisoner”, Mr Dickson declined the assistance of another duty solicitor, Thomas Trembath.

Mr Heilpern said it would be the "best thing” to adjourn the matter for one day and have the accused appear via video link tomorrow to clarify whether Mr Dickson wanted help from Legal Aid and to make further enquiries into the progress of Mr Dickson's psychological report.

Mr Dickson was expected to appear via video link today.