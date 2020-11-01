Menu
News

BIZARRE FIND: Sawn off shotgun in abandoned bag

Jessica Lamb
1st Nov 2020 11:18 AM
POLICE are appealing for information after stumbling upon a gun left in a bag on a North Coast footpath.

Officers patrolling near the intersection of Ducat St and Caloola Dr in Tweed Heads found an abandoned black bag on the street about 6.30am on Thursday.

Inside the Henley’s bag was a sawn off 20 gauge/.22 Calibre combination firearm wrapped in a towel.

Police conducted a canvass of the area for CCTV and the firearm was rendered safe and returned to Tweed Heads Police Station where forensic testing will be conducted.

Police are investigating the incident and request that anyone who may have information regarding the firearm to contact Crime Stoppers or Tweed Heads Police.

Lismore Northern Star

