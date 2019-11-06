Bitter-sweet news for Lismore ice cream shop

ONE STOP LOLLY SHOP: Lismore Muzza's Milk Bar have announced although the store in town will temporarily close from November 14, they will be opening a Santa's lolly pop up shop in Lismore Shopping Square from November 16 through to Christmas Eve.

A POPULAR ice-cream and lolly shop in Lismore has announced some bitter-sweet news.

The owners of Muzza's Milk Bar took to Facebook to break it to customers they would temporarily close the Lismore store from November 14.

They then softened the news by revealing they would open a pop-up lolly shop at the Lismore Shopping Square soon after.

The pop-up shop will be located at the base of the OPSM escalators, across from Santa, from November 16 through to Christmas Eve.

Evans Head store owner Caroline Powell said the Lismore pop-up shop would be offering lolly jars (four different sizes), lolly platters, gift boxes (both assorted and themed) and gift bags, as well as the usual loose lolly selection from the Lismore store.

"We will also have an excellent range of USA products (including lollies, cereal and soft drinks). It will be the 'one stop shop' for all your Christmas lolly needs," Ms Powell said.

The Evans Head store will remain open with extended hours, trading six days from Tuesday to Sunday.

Although she couldn't reveal why the Lismore store was temporarily closing, Ms Powell said the business would be making another announcement in a "few weeks".

"If you are craving our ice cream products come to the Evans Head store... we will also have all the Christmas lolly products for sale there too," she said.

The Santa lolly pop-up shop will be open seven days a week including some late-night trade in the lead-up to Christmas.

Head to the Muzza's Milk Bar Facebook page for details.