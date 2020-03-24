Bike shop bitter closure due to suppliers that ‘screwed us’

John Coomber from Summerland Cycles has closed up shop after seven years of trading.

BIKESHOP owner Leigh Spicer isn't holding back in her anger about having to close up shop last Friday.

With partner John Coomber, they ran the Kyogle bike shop, Summerland Cycles, for almost seven years.

First there was the long period of drought, then the fires and now with the virus outbreak, who wants luxury items like bikes, Ms Spicer said.

They became unable to compete with online sales for bikes and accessories as the companies that supplied them kept dissolving, Ms Spicer said.

Company names changed and suddenly to put in an order, we had to spend a $1000, she said.

"The big companies have screwed us over," she said.

The couple created the bike trails in Kyogle which remain open.

"Everyone needs to get real," Ms Spicer said about the current situation.

With the retail skills they have she said, "we will rise again."