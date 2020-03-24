Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
John Coomber from Summerland Cycles has closed up shop after seven years of trading.
John Coomber from Summerland Cycles has closed up shop after seven years of trading.
Business

Bike shop bitter closure due to suppliers that ‘screwed us’

Susanna Freymark
24th Mar 2020 7:54 PM | Updated: 8:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BIKESHOP owner Leigh Spicer isn't holding back in her anger about having to close up shop last Friday.

With partner John Coomber, they ran the Kyogle bike shop, Summerland Cycles, for almost seven years.

First there was the long period of drought, then the fires and now with the virus outbreak, who wants luxury items like bikes, Ms Spicer said.

They became unable to compete with online sales for bikes and accessories as the companies that supplied them kept dissolving, Ms Spicer said.

Company names changed and suddenly to put in an order, we had to spend a $1000, she said.

"The big companies have screwed us over," she said.

The couple created the bike trails in Kyogle which remain open.

"Everyone needs to get real," Ms Spicer said about the current situation.

With the retail skills they have she said, "we will rise again."

northern rivers business
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Non-urgent elective surgery to be postponed

        premium_icon Non-urgent elective surgery to be postponed

        News LOCAL health boss says the move will “free up our other clinicians, nurses, support staff and sites to be available to respond to COVID-19 cases as needed”.

        ‘HELP US’: Lismore couple stuck in South Africa

        premium_icon ‘HELP US’: Lismore couple stuck in South Africa

        News ALONG with 50 other Australians, the couple left the cruise ship and are now trying...

        MY FIRST YEAR: 136 photos of our cutest kindy kids

        premium_icon MY FIRST YEAR: 136 photos of our cutest kindy kids

        News Online now - all the cutest kids on the Northern Rivers!

        Massive spike in COVID-19 patients in Northern NSW

        premium_icon Massive spike in COVID-19 patients in Northern NSW

        News A further 10 cases have been confirmed by the health district