Bit of a buzz for Lismore's Cup day

READY FOR THE RACES: Angela Murphy is excited to attend this year's Lismore Cup with fine weather and summer fashions all on display. Marc Stapelberg

The horses are ready, the track is ready, tents and marquees are up and the sun looks set to shine on Lismore as the 2017 Lismore Cup heats up.

Lismore Turf Club events co-ordinator Tarlia Standing said there was a bit of a buzz around this year's cup due to it coinciding with the 10th biennial Lismore Workers Masters Games.

"Masters games competitors will get free entry," Mrs Standing said.

She said that could mean up to 1600 extra punters on the field for the day.

"We love the buzz of cup week as you watch the grounds transform with activity in preparation for the big day," she said.

"The preparation has been excellent and the weather is looking to be kind.

"It is the big social day of the year and it is more important than ever as the town recovers from the flood."

The VIP tent has sold out as well as track side tables all being sold out.

Mrs Standing said the Entertainers Marquee was filling quickly and the hotly contested Fashions on the Field is sure to be a point of major interest.

There will be eight races with the first race at 12:50pm, while Fashions on the Field registrations will take place from 11am.

The first judging will be at 1:30pm in four categories including Best Dress Woman, Best Dressed Lady, Best Dressed Man, and Best Millinery.

Entry at the gate is $20 with gates opening at 11am.

There will be a free shuttle bus service to the racecourse every 10 minutes starting from noon and after the races from 4:30pm.

Check online at northernstar.com.au to see our photo galleries from the day, including social photos and Fashions on the Field.