Parramatta Bishop Vincent Long opposes Mark Latham's parents' bill
Parramatta Bishop Vincent Long opposes Mark Latham’s parents’ bill
Bishop to fight gender fluidity parents’ bill

by Lachlan Leeming
28th Apr 2021 5:44 AM
The Bishop heading one of the largest Catholic dioceses in the country has put himself at odds with his own church by announcing he would fight a bill looking to protect parents' rights to stop their children being taught about gender ­fluidity at school.

Parramatta Bishop Vincent Long declared his intention to oppose NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham's Parental Rights Bill, which he has moved in a bid to re-establish the "primacy of parents in shaping their children's development and sense of identity".

 

Parramatta Bishop Vincent Long says he will oppose Mark Latham’s bill on parental rights.
Mr Latham's bill before state parliament would also make it a legal right for parents to withdraw students from the classroom if they object to the material being taught, including cont­roversial gender theory.

In a letter to members of his parish on Tuesday, Bishop Long wrote he "emphatically reject(s) the notion of gender ideology", but also threw his support behind teachers playing a larger role in students' lives than their parents.

 

"At times the teachers are the only people these children might trust in helping them in these sensitive matters," he wrote.

"What I advocate for is a compassionate, respectful, inclu­sive, Gospel-centred learning environment and a deep commitment to the wellbeing of all students, particularly those at risk.

"As the parable of the Gospel's good Samaritan tells us, we are called to walk with and care for everyone in our ­community."

The Bishop's stance places him at loggerheads with the powerful Catholic Schools NSW body, which represents 600 schools and 257,000 students and supports Mr Latham's bill, as well as the Archdiocese of Sydney.

The Diocese of Parramatta is the fifth-largest diocese in the country, according to the 2016 census.

