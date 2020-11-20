Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
FORGIVENESS: Bishop Gregory Homeming said there was nothing to forgive the man who allegedly caused a fire which damaged the working sacristy and other areas of St Carthage's Cathedral Lismore on 18 September 2020. Photo: Alison Paterson
FORGIVENESS: Bishop Gregory Homeming said there was nothing to forgive the man who allegedly caused a fire which damaged the working sacristy and other areas of St Carthage's Cathedral Lismore on 18 September 2020. Photo: Alison Paterson
News

Bishop says ‘thank God for insurance’ after $1M repairs

Alison Paterson
20th Nov 2020 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BISHOP Greg Homeming announced that St Carthages Cathedral would reopen for mass on Saturday after being closed for over two months after it was damaged by fire.

Bishop Homeming said the diocese has a massive job ahead of it to fully repair and restore the historic building, which was built between 1904 and 1907.

He also revealed he had prayed for the man who allegedly caused the fire.

“I have nothing to forgive,” he said.

“I think the man has mental health issues and I cannot hold anything against him, even if it was done with malice, which I do not believe there was.”

Bishop Homeming said repairs would go on for at least another five months.

“Thank God for the insurance,” he said.

“I suspect it will cost more than a million dollars to repair.

“The tradespeople working on the repairs have done a wonderful job, they are very proficient, very professional and very reliable, they have created a new temporary sacristy installed under the historic pipe organ and built hoardings to cover damaged walls during the repairs.

“If you had not been in here before you would not know that the fire had ever occurred.”

REPAIR BILL: Bishop Gregory Homeming said he is delighted that tradespeople have been doing quality work in a timely manner to repair St Carthage's Cathedral Lismore after it was damaged by fire on 18 September 2020. Photo: Alison Paterson
REPAIR BILL: Bishop Gregory Homeming said he is delighted that tradespeople have been doing quality work in a timely manner to repair St Carthage's Cathedral Lismore after it was damaged by fire on 18 September 2020. Photo: Alison Paterson

The hoardings delineate the work zone from the main Cathedral and have been painted to minimise visual impact.

“We also have to repair all of the tiles which had to be broken to ensure the fire in the ceiling cavity was extinguished and these are titles which were put in many years ago,” he said.

“I suppose the most challenging part of the fires was the community not being able to use this Cathedral.”

On Thursday night the Cathedral held its first service since the fire, a private Mass for clergy from across the Diocese who gathered in Lismore for their annual conference.

Bishop Homeming also praised the firefighters and other emergency services crews whom he had done a wonderful job in containing the blaze.

bishop homeming fire and rescue lismore northern rivers crime st carthage's cathedral
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        North Coast politician sinks bill, reignites ‘koala wars’

        Premium Content North Coast politician sinks bill, reignites ‘koala wars’

        News Lennox Head-based MLC gives emotional speech in parliament and gets demoted for her stance on koalas

        ‘GUTLESS COWARD’: Murdered woman’s family plead for info

        Premium Content ‘GUTLESS COWARD’: Murdered woman’s family plead for info

        News Liz Britton’s family demand answers as new evidence comes to light

        Free hospital parking a ‘game changer’ for staff

        Premium Content Free hospital parking a ‘game changer’ for staff

        News THE Tweed Valley Hospital was one of the big winners in the NSW Budget this...

        LET THE MUSIC PLAY: Buskers back on Byron streets

        Premium Content LET THE MUSIC PLAY: Buskers back on Byron streets

        Entertainment Busking has been absent from the streets since March