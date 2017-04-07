Bishop launches appeal to help the people of Lismore

SES crews head out to assit people in North Lismore by accessing the route along the Bangalow Road.

THE Bishop of Lismore, the Most Reverend Gregory Homeming has launched an appeal to help those who have suffered in the recent floods on the North Coast of NSW (including those on the Tweed, Murwillumbah, Mullumbimby and Lismore).

Bishop Homeming launched the Appeal, saying "we are very conscious that many people have lost their homes and their livelihoods and are now in the greatest need of assistance. It is our duty to do whatever we can to help them."

The Appeal will be administered through the Diocese of Lismore Disaster Fund.

All donations are tax deductible and will be distributed directly through the Diocesan Business Office to people in the worst affected areas.

The Diocese is working with local councils and agencies to ensure that real needs are addressed and that relief efforts are not duplicated.

To donate, go to the Diocese of Lismore Flood Appeal website at www.dioceseoflismorefloodappeal.org.

"We want the communities of the NSW North Coast to know we are with them in their struggles," Bishop Homeming said.