Bishop ‘last to know’ about cathedral blaze

WHO WOULD DO THIS? Bishop of Lismore, Gregory Homeming at the scene of the St Carthage's Cathedral fire. He said he could not imagine anyone who would want to destory the building.

“AS BISHOP I am always the last to know.”

Catholic Bishop of Lismore, Gregory Homeming, stood on the lawn of the St Carthage’s Cathedral in Lismore watching emergency services as they worked to extinguish a fire that started in the roof earlier today.

But Bishop Homeming said he didn’t mind not being called immediately about the emergency.

“There’s nothing I can do about it,” he said.

“I have only seen the outside and it seems more than likely it’s only been a small part affected because of the great work of firefighters and police, it seems to be under control.”

Earlier Richmond Police District Superintendent Scott Tanner said the fire was now a crime scene and was being treated as suspicious.

Bishop Homeming shook his head when asked about the fire being treated as suspicious.

“I can’t image people starting a fire in a cathedral or anywhere,” he said

“We just had a fire season where many fires were deliberately lit.

“I can’t understand why you would want to start a fire in the most significant building in Lismore.”

He said anyone who had a funeral service booked in should contact the Catholic Diocese of Lismore Chancery on 6621 9444.

Meanwhile Football Far North Coast general manager Steve Mackney was devastated as he stood watching the smoke emit for then cathedral.

“My father Bernie’s funeral was to be held here this morning,” he said.

However, he later said the family was granted permission to use Trinity College Hall.

“What was planned to be a funeral attended by the maximum 100 mourners for Bernie Mackney at 9.30am will now held at Trinity today at 10am.”