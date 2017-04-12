Bishop backs the comfort of a good night's sleep

Lismore Bishop Gregory Homeming (centre) with David Martin from Instyle Sleep Centre (left) and Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith promoting a mattress drive for flood-affected residents of the Northern Rivers.

THE newly-appointed head of the Diocese of Lismore, Bishop Gregory Homeming is backing a project with local council to provide flood-affected residents a good nights' sleep.

After experiencing stress and fatigue, everyone deserves a calm place to rest and recuperate, Bishop Homeeming said.

Bishop Homeming met with David Martin from Instyle Sleep Centre and Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith to promote a mattress drive for Northern Rivers people who lost their bedding in the recent floods.

The Regional Mattress Distribution Project will allow any flood-affected resident to order a single, double or queen mattress and have it delivered to their home.

Already 310 orders have been taken and flood-affected residents are encouraged to phone the Mattress Hotline to place an order.

"While travelling throughout the Diocese following the floods, I have been moved by how many mattresses I have seen on the piles in front of people's houses,” Bishop Homeming said.

"Having a dry and safe place to sleep is a basic human right and we are offering a new mattress to everyone who lost a mattress in the flood.”

Cr Smith said LCC would liaise with other Northern Rivers councils to ensure the mattress drive supported all Northern Rivers communities devastated by recent flooding.

"Everyone in the Northern Rivers who has been affected by this unprecedented event can access this generous offer from the Bishop,” he said.

"We just need to know what people need, where they live and when mattresses can be delivered to their home.”

David Martin from Instyle Sleep Centre is helping to coordinate the appeal and mattresses are being purchased through the store.

His shop in Lismore's Woodlark Street was flooded during the deluge but he is now back in business and glad to be doing something positive for those in the community who have lost their basic possessions.

"The whole community including businesses have been hit hard and we are really happy to be able to be a part of a project that helps people to rebuild their lives,” he said.

If you or someone you know lost a mattress in the flood, please describe your needs via the Lismore Helping Hands website at www.lismore.recovers.org or order through the Mattress Hotline on 0403 736 490.

Coordinators of the project will organise delivery across the Northern Rivers as soon as possible.