Biscuit break creating drama

TOP BOWLER: Natasha Scott is the current Australian female bowler of the year. Scott Fletcher

THE "tea-and-bickie” break midway through a bowls game - something most clubs have given away as too expensive and a concentration breaker - is still creating rows in the south.

In Adelaide, where the 15-minute afternoon tea is to end next season, there are threats to quit pennants over the issue. Older bowlers say they will lose important social time together and a chance to take a breather.

The move down there will affect all men's and women's pennant play and the Saturday open-gender play.

Bowls South Australia's operations manager Rhys Taylor says that during the annual pennant review the majority of clubs from the four metropolitan regions, along with 50 out of 85 club delegates, supported abolishing afternoon teas.

Bowls SA would consider reinstating the break if there was a "groundswell of opposition”.

MY VIEW: ON AFTERNOON TEAS

I REMEMBER the times when we'd be going well in pennants and a bell would sound. We'd traipse into the clubhouse for the mandatory cup of tea (or something stronger if you felt the need).

Fifteen minutes later, another bell would sound. Back we'd go onto the green - and to an altogether different game. Somehow your good play had gone down the drain like the dregs of your cup of tea. We'd blame it on the stoppage of play - a break in concentration can be disastrous.

Thank heavens only a few traditionalist clubs hang onto this link with the past.

If anyone is unable to complete a few hours of bowls play without taking on board a cup of tea, they should look for a rocking chair and take up knitting.

Online platform

AUSTRALIA'S 1873 affiliated bowls clubs are to have a new online information technology platform called BowlsLink.

Funded by Bowls Australia and seven state/territory associations, it will provide a modern competition management system, a centralised membership data base and new improved websites.

Releasing details of the launching of the new system, the national body said clubs, districts and zones would be able to use it by early next month. Complete delivery was expected by March 2019.

The launch of specific components will be staggered because of different playing seasons of some states. This would avoid impeding on competitions in progress and provide adequate time for education and training in the new system.

Information to be given to clubs by state associations will include training and support help so they can make a smooth transition to BowlsLink.

Rankings race

THE new year for Bowls Australia's national rankings that started in July has begun with a flurry of tournaments and championships that attract ranking points.

Current titleholders David Ferguson and Natasha Scott, both from NSW, who will each receive $3000 at the awards night in October as Male and Female Bowler of the Year, have hit their straps early.

Ferguson, ranked No 1 for the first time, took out the $33,000 Park Beach Open Singles. Scott, four times in the top spot, won the $5000 Park Beach women's pairs.

Tasmania's Lee Schraner, second place in the rankings, only 84 points behind Ferguson, is one to watch. He has a knack of picking up a swag of points in the Apple Isle.

You can bet Aron Sherriff and Ben Twist, third and fourth in the rankings, will be up there again.

Lismore carnival

TIME'S running out if you want to be in the Farewell to Winter two-day carnival at Lismore City.

It's on Saturday-Sunday week and nominations close two days before play.

Play is two rounds, 13 ends of three-bowl triples both days - men's on the Saturday (12.30pm start); open on Sunday beginning at 10.30am.

There's handy cash to be won. To be in it, phone the club on 6621 5991.

National team

TO compete in six coming events, Australian selectors have chosen a side of 16 that contains a mixture of the current national side and the emerging squad.

The complete Jackaroos side comprises 20 bowlers, the emerging squad has 14.

The joint side will play as Australian reps in tournaments at Soldiers Point, Ettalong, the North East Valley singles and the Hong Kong Classic.

Single focus

THE NSW Under-25 singles qualifying rounds are to be played at Bomaderry, West Tamworth, Maitland City and West Dubbo on September 1 and at Wagga Rules and Wenty Leagues next day.

Winners will play in the state finals at Cabramatta on October 28.

Generous bowlers

THE willingness of bowlers to help charities is well known. The current drought disaster is just one to be getting their aid.

The hat was taken around during Round Four of South Aussie's Super League at Salisbury club. It raised $1100 for the farmers.

History repeats

A COMPLAINT that an umpire used an ordinary pocket measure to decide a shot instead of more elaborate equipment was defended in Bowls in NSW, the state's official journal of 50 years ago.

Nobody can request or instruct an umpire in what method or measure to use, a reader said.

He went on to say that when an umpire is called, all players should "in common courtesy” retire to the bank until his decision is given.

"Unfortunately it is common practice to see a number of players breathing down the umpire's neck when he is deciding an important measure,” he said.

That was half a century ago. So what has changed?