WINNERS: Mitchell Aubusson and Cooper Cronk from the Sydney Roosters.
Birthday bash for Roosters' Ballina boy

Mitchell Craig
by
2nd Oct 2018 12:00 AM
BALLINA rugby league product Mitchell Aubusson celebrated his birthday in style with a grand final premiership after the Sydney Roosters won the NRL grand final Sunday night.

Aubusson turned 31 yesterday and has now won two premierships at the Roosters since making his NRL debut at the club in 2007.

He was named at halfback to cover Cooper Cronk but moved to second row where he has spent most of his 11-year career.

Cronk took his spot at halfback and played through the pain with a broken scapula from the preliminary final the previous weekend.

The Roosters blew the Melbourne Storm off the park with one of its most polished performances of the season winning 21-6.

"This is what you play for, all the hard work, for me it's been over 10 years now,” Aubusson told the Nine Network post match.

"I'm just so happy to be here, sometimes you're not sure if you're going to be back here and to play the way we did was just outstanding.

"I'm a father now and I have my daughter here, the older you get the more you cherish these moments.

"We've all worked so hard for it, it didn't matter to us what was happening with Cooper, we just wanted to get the job done.”

Aubusson is the longest serving player in the Roosters team and has now played 263 games at the club.

He played in his first grand final in 2010 in a losing effort against St George Illawarra before they beat Manly in 2013.

He has one year left on his contract at the Roosters and an extension beyond that would see him reach the rare 300-game milestone at the one club.

