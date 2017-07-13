Birth tree dug up and stolen by heartless thieves

Renata Sbaraglia and Samuel Witham with their daughter Olivia at the event of the birth tree planting, that has now been stolen.

A BIRTH tree stolen from the garden of a young couple to mark the birth of their child has devastated them.

The process of pregnancy and giving birth to their daughter Olivia was a very special time for Samuel Witham and Renata Sbaraglia.

They chose to mark the occasion by planting a pygmy magnolia tree on top of Ms Sbaraglia's placenta at the residence they lived in at the time on Bangalow Road.

"We had a ceremony as I see the placenta as a beautiful thing that protects the baby,” she said.

"I wanted to return it to Mother Earth as it's rich in nutrients for the tree and everytime we looked at the tree we would remember the special time of her birth.”

Now just two weeks out from Olivia's first birthday, the tree has been stolen.

Ms Sbaraglia said her partner's brother, who still lives at the residence, noticed it had gone missing last Wednesday night.

Mr Witham put a call out on Facebook to find out if anyone knew anything about the theft.

"We just want to get our tree back,” Ms Sbaraglia said.