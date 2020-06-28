Birdwatchers in Byron Wetlands need new access tags

New access tags will be required at the Byron Wetlands. Photo: Deborah Pearse

THE BYRON Shire Council is installing a new security gate at the Byron Bay Wetlands.

The council has asked the shire’s 400 active birdwatchers to renew their access tags to avoid being locked out on their next visit.

The wetlands are adjacent to the Byron Sewage Treatment Plant in Byron Bay and are home

to more than 200 species of native Australian birds.

Byron Shire Council’s Manager Utilities, Cameron Clark said the wetlands remain a popular

attraction for locals and visitors but that due to COVID-19 restrictions, the area had recently

been closed.

“Now restrictions have eased, the Byron Bay Wetlands is open to individual visitors and

existing pass holders only,” Mr Clark said.

“Council is now upgrading the security system at the Sewage Treatment Plant and this is the

main entry point for the community to access the Wetlands.”

“We’re encouraging all existing pass holders to renew their tags now to avoid disappointment

at the gate when their old tags won’t work.”

There is no cost for existing users to swap over to a new tag.

Renewed tags will be valid for two years.

Access to the Bird Hide and Interpretative Centre at the wetlands remains closed.

No access areas are marked by red and white tape.

Breaches of these access points will result in reclosure of the wetlands.

Birdwatchers can renew their tag by downloading the renewal form from the council’s website:

www.byron.nsw.gov.au/Services/Water-sewer/Sewer/Byron-Bay-Wetlands

Once the application is filled in, birdwatchers should call the number listed and book in a time to get their new tag.

More information please call the Council Depot Admin team on 02 6685 9300 from 8.30am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

