20°
News

Bird sculptures added to roundabouts

8th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
TAKE FLIGHT: Leith Walton has created two sculptures for Ballina town.
TAKE FLIGHT: Leith Walton has created two sculptures for Ballina town. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NEW public art sculptures created by local artist Leith Walton are being installed this week on two roundabouts in the heart of Ballina.

The artworks on the Tamar/Cherry and Moon/Fawcett street roundabouts depict iconic local seabirds and are held aloft by reclaimed timber posts from the old Teven bridges.

"These attractive new artworks are a fantastic representation of our local environment and have been inspired by the beauty of our local bird life, waterways and coastline," Ballina Shire Council manager of strategic planning Matthew Wood said.

"The design was also a collaboration between Leith, who worked with local students from Empire Vale Public School to design the sea life motifs adorned on the sculptures' timber posts."

The sculptures of an osprey and a sea eagle that sit on top of the timber posts are made from stainless steel and corten, a weathering steel material.

The birds' wings have intricate detail on them, inspired by the shire's waterways and coastline.

The council commission- ed the artworks for the roundabouts instead of traditional landscaping.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina northern rivers roads roundabout sculpture

Why was Tanilla left with monsters?

Why was Tanilla left with monsters?

We may never know why abused, neglected toddler wasn't removed from situation before her death, a coronial inquest has been deemed "not in the public interest".

'Lady hobo' working to make the world better

Ilona Harker and Paul Spooner with cheques from Rise Above the Flood Appeal

Devastated community aided by local woman

Bumper weekend of fun events with great weather

Lukas Miller, 6, of Lismore, in Ballina enjoying his school holiday in the wonderful weather - just like all the surfers competing up the road in the

Plenty of family friendly activities this weekend

Ballina Bombers kicking goals with new facilities

GIRLS FLY: The Ballina Bombers women's AFL team.

New change room facilities for the Ballina Bombers

Local Partners

Professional and kind, she delivered most of Coraki

THERE wouldn't have been many babies born between 1926 and 1950 that hadn't been delivered by Nurse Annie Johnstone.

Old chopper base new home for paramedics, council workers

Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Open day, Lismore, August 21, 2010.

It's an unlikely partnership that is expected to work well

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

George Ezra pulls out of Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Due to unforeseen scheduling issues George Ezra is unable to make it

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Teen edits Ryan Reynolds into prom photos and he responds

GABI Dunn’s boyfriend Jeff broke up with her just after they’d gone to prom together. So she got to work and did something about it.

Robert Downey Jr interview 2017 for Spider-Man: Homecoming

Robert Downey Jr in a scene from the movie Captain America: Civil War.

Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man is still top dog in the Marvel Universe

Amy Schumer posts full-on photo for 'National Bikini Day'

HAPPY National Bikini Day, everybody.

Karl’s been threatening to leave Today for years

Ben Fordham's farewell from Today show in 2014.

BEN Fordham reveals that Karl Stefanovic’s been threatening to walk.

Reynolds’ hilarious response to heartbroken fan

Reynolds had the perfect response for a fan whose boyfriend left her heartbroken.

Ryan Reynolds sticks up for heartbroken fan after break-up.

Dessert gamble leaves MasterChef judges ‘bamboozled’

Callan Smith has left MasterChef after a ‘bonkers’ dessert.

Callan Smith eliminated after plating “bonkers” sushi dessert.

Nine confirms: McLeod's Daughters reunion is possible

The way they were: Banas with McLeod’s Daughters co-stars Simmone Jade Mackinnon, Abi Tucker, Doris Younane and Gillian Elexy in 2007.

“Watch this space ...”

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $790,000 ...

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

A Sanctuary in Lilli Pilli

8/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 $785,000 to...

Peace, privacy and a gorgeous outlook is assured in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse with extra toilet and a northern aspect overlooking a...

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Pending Auction

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot; OPEN SATURDAY 8 JULY 10.00 - 11.00AM

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! Being offered for the first time EVER is this "Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or precious "Natural Hideaway"...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot; OPEN SATURDAY 8 JULY 10.00 - 11.00AM

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

Rural 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! Being offered for the first time EVER is this "Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or precious "Natural Hideaway"...

Spacious Family Living In Sought After Ewingsdale

Lot 23/22 Avocado Crescent, Ewingsdale 2481

House 4 2 $1,100,000 to...

Set on a beautiful level and cleared 4723m2 corner block, this property offers private, rural ambiance with the convenience of being only 5km's to Byron Bay's...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Shop 7 / 47 Jonson Street

Shop 7/47 Jonson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay ... Auction

Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay this iconic strata shop has been a focal part of Byron's business landscape for years. Known as...

FANTASTIC POTENTIAL IN A GREAT LOCATION

14 Raftons Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $875,000

Beautiful natural light floods the open plan dining, living and kitchen area which flows seamlessly onto the back deck which overlooks a generous back yard. This...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Wedge Island from the air.

Island off Capricorn Coast hits the market for less than $500K

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!