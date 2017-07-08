Bird sculptures added to roundabouts

TAKE FLIGHT: Leith Walton has created two sculptures for Ballina town.

NEW public art sculptures created by local artist Leith Walton are being installed this week on two roundabouts in the heart of Ballina.

The artworks on the Tamar/Cherry and Moon/Fawcett street roundabouts depict iconic local seabirds and are held aloft by reclaimed timber posts from the old Teven bridges.

"These attractive new artworks are a fantastic representation of our local environment and have been inspired by the beauty of our local bird life, waterways and coastline," Ballina Shire Council manager of strategic planning Matthew Wood said.

"The design was also a collaboration between Leith, who worked with local students from Empire Vale Public School to design the sea life motifs adorned on the sculptures' timber posts."

The sculptures of an osprey and a sea eagle that sit on top of the timber posts are made from stainless steel and corten, a weathering steel material.

The birds' wings have intricate detail on them, inspired by the shire's waterways and coastline.

The council commission- ed the artworks for the roundabouts instead of traditional landscaping.