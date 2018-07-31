Bird-blaming rapist breaches supervision order again

Robinson was jailed for attacking two strangers - a woman and a girl - in separate incidents.

Robinson was jailed for attacking two strangers - a woman and a girl - in separate incidents. innovatedcaptures

A SEX offender who once blamed a magpie attack after lurking outside a woman's house has breached his supervision order again.

Gympie's Nigel Patrick Robinson was jailed after raping a woman at knifepoint in 1997 and molesting a schoolgirl aged nine.

Robinson, 39, has been locked up for breaking supervision orders and re-released at least five times since 2009.

On Monday, Brisbane Supreme Court heard the latest contravention involved Robinson consuming the opioid medication buprenorphine.

"He has a dreadful history of non-compliance,” Justice Boddice said.

Psychiatrist Dr Josephine Sundin said Robinson was a "very difficult person” for Corrective Services to manage.

"He maintains a very high level of sexual preoccupation. He's potentially a very dangerous man.”

Robinson had been staying at a prison precinct's contingency housing.

Dr Sundin said a "confounding complexity” with Robinson was that his diabetes meant when his blood sugar was "out of whack” it could make him seem intoxicated.

She saw Robinson on May 18, and said he seemed to have "elevated psychopathic traits” and poor impulse control.

In 2016, Robinson contravened a supervision order, yelling "Hello beautiful” to a Darra woman in her yard and returning to the house later that day.

She refused to open the door.

Robinson told Corrective Services a magpie attacked him and the woman let him take shelter in the yard.

On Monday, Robinson's barrister Tim Ryan said Robinson was observed earlier this year having no issues with intoxication or sexual preoccupation.

Bruce Mumford, counsel for the Attorney General, said intoxication was a risk factor for Robinson.

Justice Boddice said Dr Sundin and another psychiatrist did not believe the latest breach elevated Robinson's serious sexual re-offending risk to an unacceptably high level.

The judge said psychiatrists found Robinson had shown a "superficial compliance” with the supervision order.

He also said there'd been no major breach by Robinson acting out "sexual preoccupation” since the fake magpie incident.

Robinson was released on continued supervision. -NewsRegional