BIP BIP....The trucks are back in town

LIKE FATHER,LIKE SON: Brent Creighton of Casino makes sure son Toby gets a bird's eye view of the Casino Truck Show. Jennifer Crawley

STAINLESS steel bumper-bars glinted in the sun as truck after mighty truck headed into town for the 2018 Casino Truck Show on Saturday.

Perfect weather bought the crowds out in their thousands to set up in picnic chairs and the back of utes to watch the latest in truck technology to the oldest in diesel engines strut their stuff and navigate the roundabouts of the Casino CBD.

Organiser Stuart George said the Truck Show, now in it's seventh year, was of huge economic benefit to the community.

The crowds this year were the biggest he's seen, he said.

"It's gone from strength to strength,'' Mr George said.

"To see 200 trucks parked in the Casino CBD is really something amazing.”

"We have all the drivers and their partners and their families coming into town and staying, spending money and having a good time.”

The idea for the truck show sprang from two men, Tiny Lollback and Darren Goodwin and has the backing of Casino Beef Week.

The passion of the drivers for their rigs was evident in the shiny exteriors and huge horns being pumped.

One rig that stood out amongst the giant trucks was a 1974 Bedford NRMA tow truck owned by Mitsubishi dealers Eric and Margaret Fox. The tow truck is the oldest working NRMA truck in NSW, said Mr Fox.

"The secret to keeping it going is to keep using it and keep registering it,'' Mr Fox said.

The truck drivers involved in Saturday's parade are "dead keen” said Mr George.

He told The Northern Star he walked out of the Casino motel at midnight on Friday to find a driver using his mobile phone flash light to light up the bull bar on his truck while he polished it.

"Now, that's dedication.”