Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LIKE FATHER,LIKE SON: Brent Creighton of Casino makes sure son Toby gets a bird's eye view of the Casino Truck Show.
LIKE FATHER,LIKE SON: Brent Creighton of Casino makes sure son Toby gets a bird's eye view of the Casino Truck Show. Jennifer Crawley
News

BIP BIP....The trucks are back in town

5th Aug 2018 11:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STAINLESS steel bumper-bars glinted in the sun as truck after mighty truck headed into town for the 2018 Casino Truck Show on Saturday.

Perfect weather bought the crowds out in their thousands to set up in picnic chairs and the back of utes to watch the latest in truck technology to the oldest in diesel engines strut their stuff and navigate the roundabouts of the Casino CBD.

Organiser Stuart George said the Truck Show, now in it's seventh year, was of huge economic benefit to the community.

The crowds this year were the biggest he's seen, he said.

"It's gone from strength to strength,'' Mr George said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"To see 200 trucks parked in the Casino CBD is really something amazing.”

"We have all the drivers and their partners and their families coming into town and staying, spending money and having a good time.”

The idea for the truck show sprang from two men, Tiny Lollback and Darren Goodwin and has the backing of Casino Beef Week.

The passion of the drivers for their rigs was evident in the shiny exteriors and huge horns being pumped.

One rig that stood out amongst the giant trucks was a 1974 Bedford NRMA tow truck owned by Mitsubishi dealers Eric and Margaret Fox. The tow truck is the oldest working NRMA truck in NSW, said Mr Fox.

"The secret to keeping it going is to keep using it and keep registering it,'' Mr Fox said.

The truck drivers involved in Saturday's parade are "dead keen” said Mr George.

He told The Northern Star he walked out of the Casino motel at midnight on Friday to find a driver using his mobile phone flash light to light up the bull bar on his truck while he polished it.

"Now, that's dedication.”

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Would you like to sing with Isabella A Capella?

    premium_icon Would you like to sing with Isabella A Capella?

    Music VOCAL group Isabella A Capella is looking for new members from across the Northern Rivers, and will be holding auditions to find the best candidates.

    Why caravan park needed an upgrade

    premium_icon Why caravan park needed an upgrade

    News What will the upgrade bring to town

    VOTE: Kyogle's much-loved brush turkey needs a name

    VOTE: Kyogle's much-loved brush turkey needs a name

    News We've been inundated with suggestions, now it's decision time

    Huge interest in new housing subdivision

    premium_icon Huge interest in new housing subdivision

    Property Plans for a new subdivision are currently on public exhibition

    Local Partners