Biosecurity workshop for Casino meat producers

Red meat producers are invited to workshops on biosecurity

RED meat producers are invited to join the Livestock Biosecurity Network, the Integrity Systems Company and national and regional stakeholders for a series of biosecurity planning workshops across New South Wales.

Each workshop provides hands-on training to producers about developing an on-farm biosecurity plan for their property.

The Cattle Council of Australia and Sheepmeat Council of Australia have established the workshops to assist producers in the wake of two important changes which require producers to effectively manage biosecurity risks on-farm.

They are the integration of biosecurity requirements into the Livestock Production Assurance program for cattle, sheep and goats; and a new national farm-based approach to Johne's disease management in cattle using the voluntary risk manage- ment tool Johne's Beef Assurance Score (J-BAS).

A workshop for NSW producers will be held at Casino on August 30.

Those wanting to attend the workshop can register at livestockbionet. eventbrite.com.au