More than 100 galahs believed to have been poisoned

More than 100 galahs have died - some "falling from the sky" - after a suspected poisoning near Lake Alexandrina, prompting an investigation by Biosecurity SA.

Local resident Sarah Hope told The Advertiser she had found the galahs dead or in the process of "dying slow and painful deaths" in Milang, Clayton Bay and Tolderol.

"They're in distress and clearing in pain, but they otherwise look healthy," the wildlife carer of 20 years said.

"They are literally falling from the sky.

"It's really shocking."

Ms Hope said magpies, pigeons and a large raptor had also been found dead in Milang, while large numbers of grass parrots had died at Currency Creek.

She said other reports had also been made of birds dying with similar symptoms from as far away as Murray Bridge and Goowla.

Dozens of dead galahs have been found at Milang.

Biosecurity SA is testing the dead galahs. Picture: Facebook.

Ms Hope said 20 birds had been provided to the department for testing and a pathology report indicated significant congestion of organs, which occurred with poisons/toxicity.

A Primary Industry and Regions SA spokeswoman said the Biosecurity SA investigation showed the cause of mortality did not appear to be an infectious disease.

"Testing for non-infectious causes such as toxins are now being conducted but may take several months for results to be available," she said.

"Initial results may be available within the next four to six weeks."

Ms Hope appealed to the public to report further deaths to the Murray Bridge NRM office on 8352 9100.