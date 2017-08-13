Biosecurity planning workshops to assist producers

Biosecurity working for producers coming to Casino this month.

RED meat producers are encouraged to attend a workshop providing hands-on training to about developing an on-farm biosecurity plan for their property.

Producers are invited to join Livestock Biosecurity Network (LBN), the Integrity Systems Company and national and regional stakeholders for the series of biosecurity planning workshops, one of which will be held in Casino.

The presentations will be a chance to learn about the new industry biosecurity changes and how to implement a Farm Biosecurity Plan on your farm.

Presentations from Integrity Systems Company and the Livestock Biosecurity Network on:

- New requirements for the Livestock Production Assurance Program

- The Johne's Beef Assurance Score

Farm Biosecurity Planning Session

- What is required for farm biosecurity planning

- How to carry out a farm biosecurity assessment

- Leave the workshop with a biosecurity plan that can be implemented on your property to meet

- JBAS and LPA requirements

Cattle Council of Australia and Sheepmeat Council of Australia have established the workshops to assist producers in the wake of two important changes which require producers to effectively manage biosecurity risks on-farm: The integration of biosecurity requirements into the Livestock Production Assurance (LPA) program for cattle, sheep and goats; and a new national farm-based approach to Johne's disease management in cattle using the voluntary risk management tool Johne's Beef Assurance Score (J-BAS).

Integrity Systems Company (a subsidiary of Meat & Livestock Australia) will be in attendance to discuss changes to the LPA program, which will come into effect from October 1 2017.

LPA is the red meat industry's voluntary, independently audited on-farm assurance program, which provides evidence of livestock history and on-farm practices when transferring livestock through the value chain.

Under LPA, producers will need to fulfil new requirements for animal welfare and biosecurity, including the development of an on-farm biosecurity plan.

Bonnie Skinner, LBN's New South Wales Manager - Biosecurity and Extension, will be on hand to discuss J-BAS and guide producers through the process of creating their on-farm biosecurity plan.

Through J-BAS cattle farmers can demonstrate their herd's low risk of Johne's by documenting their biosecurity efforts and maintain high-assurance scores of 7 or 8 by conducting regular testing.

Casino RSM Club - 162 Canterbury street, Wednesday, 30 August 30, 9am - 3pm, to register www.livestockbionet.eventbrite.com.au.