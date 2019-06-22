Biosecurity battle: Yellow crazy ant measures extended

BIOSECURITY CONTROLS: DPI have announced an extension to the biosecurity controls to keep the yellow crazy ant put of the region.

STRICT biosecurity directions for a serious environmental pest which poses a risk to the economy, environment and community found in Lismore will continue for another six months.

To ensure the Yellow Crazy Ant is totally eradicated, these directions will include further baiting and a sniffer dog at Lismore and Terania Creek. .

On Friday June 21, the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) announced it would extended the yellow crazy ant (YCA) biosecurity direction for Lismore and Terania Creek for another six months to ensure the success of the eradication program.

DPI's State Planning Manager, Scott Charlton the eradication program has been progressing very well, and the extension is to ensure it is completed successfully.

"We haven't seen any ants for quite a while,” Mr Charlton said.

"That's why DPI has extended the biosecurity direction to ensure that there is no movement of high-risk materials out of the known infestation areas.”

Mr Charlton said control work involves strategic baiting in the CBD of Lismore and at Terania Creek.

"As well as use of a sniffer dog to confirm the absence of ants at both locations,” he said.

"This will occur between now and the end of June, with assistance from biosecurity staff from North Coast Local Land Services.”

He said both organisations thank the community for their ongoing patience and cooperation during this time.

YCA are listed as prohibited matter under the Biosecurity Act 2015 .

"To make sure the ants do not spread, we will also continue to restrict the movement of vegetative matter and soil from the Lismore CBD and surrounds and restrictions are also in place for some properties in Terania Creek,” Mr Charlton said.

"If you have a permit already, we will issue you with a new one for the period from 1 July 2019 to 31 December 2019.

"If you are undertaking activities that may require you to move vegetative material or soil in the Lismore area, please visit the DPI website to see if you need a permit, and apply for one as needed.

"Biosecurity is a shared responsibility and the community are playing an important role in helping us rid NSW of yellow crazy ant by following the movement restriction rules and reporting any signs of suspect ants.”

People can report YCA sightings on the NSW DPI website, by calling 1800 680 244 or in person at the Lismore Office of Local Land Services.