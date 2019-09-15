Biodiversity awards recognise environmental excellence
LOCAL residents and organisations working to protect the environment have been recognised at the second Lismore Biodiversity Awards.
Winners were announced on Thursday night in an awards ceremony at Lismore City Hall with each winner receiving $1000 as a thank you for their achievements.
Lismore City Council's environmental strategies officer Vanessa Tallon said the biennial event is part of the council's biodiversity management strategy.
She said the event provides the opportunity to recognise and reward people in the community who are acting to increase and protect local biodiversity, catchment health and demonstrate sustainable agriculture.
"All the nominees show great passion for the environment, and an enduring love for the land that is demonstrated in the legacy they are creating,” Ms Tallon said.
"We are so proud of our 2019 winners. They are doing great things for our community and we should all be very grateful for their time and commitment to our environment.”
Winners include:
- The NSW Department of Primary Industries Primary Producer Award: Bruno Bertolo and Stephen Genrich. The Whian Whian farmers own a macadamia farm and mixed orchard with a focus in regenerative agriculture.
- North Coast Local Land Services Rural Landholder Award: Leigh Davison, a Dharmananda community founding member was recognised for his efforts in establishing the 250-acre community near The Channon, which was once a heavily cleared dairy, then banana farm.
- Community Group Award: Friends of the Koala. The Lismore-based organisation has been operating for 30 years and aims to enhance and protect koala habitat across the Northern Rivers. They also maintain a 24/7 rescue hotline; rescue, rehabilitate and release sick and injured koalas; and operate both a triage, treatment and pathology clinic as well as an education and administration centre in East Lismore.
- Educator or School Award: Emma Stone, Landcare. Emma Stone's passions and activity stretch across the broad scope of Landcare, including biodiversity, sustainable agriculture and resilient and connected rural communities.