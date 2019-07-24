Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
art for bindi irwin story
art for bindi irwin story
Celebrity

Bindi’s incredible transformation as she turns 21

by Staff writer
24th Jul 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHE'S Australia's sweetheart, who grew up in the public spotlight as daddy's little girl. Now, Bindi Irwin - wildlife warrior - is all grown up and turning 21.

With her famous family, Bindi has built a career as a conservationist, actor, TV host, dancer, singer, author and face of Australia Zoo and following in the "wildlife warrior" footsteps of her Crocodile Hunter father, the late Steve Irwin.

"I care about the planet and my destiny is to make a difference. We're doing it our own way, but you can feel Dad's spirit in everything we do. I've found such comfort in being able to follow in his footsteps," Bindi said in an interview with Stellar.

Today she is holding an event at Australia Zoo where she will walk a pink carpet, cut her birthday cake and welcome fans to help her celebrate her milestone.

Here's how Bindi has grown up over the years in the lead up to her 21st birthday on July 24.

 

Steve Irwin, right, and Bindi Irwin with a six-week-old Bengal tiger cubs at Australia Zoo. Picture: AAP
Steve Irwin, right, and Bindi Irwin with a six-week-old Bengal tiger cubs at Australia Zoo. Picture: AAP

 

 

It runs in the family! Steve Iriwn and Bindi, with their ‘friend’ … alligator Russ at Australia Zoo. Picture: Supplied
It runs in the family! Steve Iriwn and Bindi, with their ‘friend’ … alligator Russ at Australia Zoo. Picture: Supplied

 

 

Like father, like son and daughter. Bob, Steve and Bindi Irwin pictured in 2006.
Like father, like son and daughter. Bob, Steve and Bindi Irwin pictured in 2006.

 

Sweet memories between the late Steve Irwin and his little girl.
Sweet memories between the late Steve Irwin and his little girl.

 

 

An Irwin family portrait, complete with signature thumb’s up.
An Irwin family portrait, complete with signature thumb’s up.

 

 

A precious mother-daughter moment between Terri and Bindi Irwin, as Steve Irwin watched on.
A precious mother-daughter moment between Terri and Bindi Irwin, as Steve Irwin watched on.

 

 

Baby Bindi!
Baby Bindi!

 

Precious time between father and daughter.
Precious time between father and daughter.

 

 

Bob, father Steve and Bindi Irwin with 3yr old alligator Russ at Australia Zoo in 2005.
Bob, father Steve and Bindi Irwin with 3yr old alligator Russ at Australia Zoo in 2005.

 

Following in her dad’s footsteps! Bindi with a couple of pythons.
Following in her dad’s footsteps! Bindi with a couple of pythons.

 

She grew up around animals … and reptiles. Picture: News Corp Australia
She grew up around animals … and reptiles. Picture: News Corp Australia

 

Showing off! Bindi Irwin in 2002.
Showing off! Bindi Irwin in 2002.

 

Daddy’s little girl!
Daddy’s little girl!

 

Family matters! Picture: Getty Images
Family matters! Picture: Getty Images

 

 

Ready for their close-up! Bindi and a wombat in 2007.
Ready for their close-up! Bindi and a wombat in 2007.

 

 

 

Touching moment! She bravely spoke about her father after his death. Picture: Getty
Touching moment! She bravely spoke about her father after his death. Picture: Getty

 

 

Bindi Irwin, pictured in New York in 2007. Picture: Getty Images
Bindi Irwin, pictured in New York in 2007. Picture: Getty Images

 

Stepping into her own! Bindi Irwin, launching her own clothing line, with mother Terri Irwin at Myer in 2008. Picture: Getty Images
Stepping into her own! Bindi Irwin, launching her own clothing line, with mother Terri Irwin at Myer in 2008. Picture: Getty Images

 

Joking around at Australia Zoo.
Joking around at Australia Zoo.

 

Fearless!
Fearless!

 

Famous friends! The Irwin family with Oprah Winfrey.
Famous friends! The Irwin family with Oprah Winfrey.

 

 

Power pose! The Irwins and the talk show queen at Sydney Opera House in 2011. Picture: Getty Images
Power pose! The Irwins and the talk show queen at Sydney Opera House in 2011. Picture: Getty Images

 

 

 

Striking a pose with some insects.
Striking a pose with some insects.

 

 

 

Bindi and Bob Irwin at the Nickelodeon Australian Kids' Choice Awards in 2008. Picture: Getty Images
Bindi and Bob Irwin at the Nickelodeon Australian Kids' Choice Awards in 2008. Picture: Getty Images

 

 

Cuddling a sloth.
Cuddling a sloth.

 

 

’Some days you just need to cuddle a tarantula. Her name is Harriet.’ Picture: Bindi Irwin/Instagram
’Some days you just need to cuddle a tarantula. Her name is Harriet.’ Picture: Bindi Irwin/Instagram

 

Quack, quack!
Quack, quack!

 

 

Robert and Bindi Irwin at Mooloolaba. Picture: Megan Slade.
Robert and Bindi Irwin at Mooloolaba. Picture: Megan Slade.

 

 

Bindi Barbie. Picture: Mattel
Bindi Barbie. Picture: Mattel

 

 

Sibling moment.
Sibling moment.

 

More snakes, no fear!
More snakes, no fear!

 

 

Bindi Irwin won Most Popular New Female Talent at the Logies in 2008. Picture: Getty Images
Bindi Irwin won Most Popular New Female Talent at the Logies in 2008. Picture: Getty Images

 

 

She shared the stage with Justin Timberlake at the Kid's Choice Awards in 2007. Picture: Getty Images
She shared the stage with Justin Timberlake at the Kid's Choice Awards in 2007. Picture: Getty Images

 

 

 

Cover star!
Cover star!

 

 

A stylish moment in Sunday Style.
A stylish moment in Sunday Style.

 

 

Family empire! Bob and Bindi on the cover of People magazine.
Family empire! Bob and Bindi on the cover of People magazine.

 

Robert Irwin and Bindi Irwin arrive at the 2011 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards. Picture: Getty
Robert Irwin and Bindi Irwin arrive at the 2011 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards. Picture: Getty

 

 

 

Making friends! Bindi nurses a baby koala.
Making friends! Bindi nurses a baby koala.

 

Terri, Bindi and Bob Irwin on the set of I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! Picture: Nigel Wright
Terri, Bindi and Bob Irwin on the set of I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! Picture: Nigel Wright

 

The famous family made a cameo on Ten’s reality TV series. Picture: Ten
The famous family made a cameo on Ten’s reality TV series. Picture: Ten

 

With The Veronicas at Australia Zoo in 2007. Picture: Getty Images
With The Veronicas at Australia Zoo in 2007. Picture: Getty Images

 

All grown up! Bindi Irwin took centre stage on US network TV with her Dancing With the Stars partner Derek Hough. Picture: Getty Images
All grown up! Bindi Irwin took centre stage on US network TV with her Dancing With the Stars partner Derek Hough. Picture: Getty Images

 

 

Winners’ moment! Bindi was on Dancing With The Stars in the US last year. Picture: Getty
Winners’ moment! Bindi was on Dancing With The Stars in the US last year. Picture: Getty

 

The pair won the season. Picture: Getty Images
The pair won the season. Picture: Getty Images

 

 

Bindi Irwin on Dacing With The Stars in full flight. Picture: Getty
Bindi Irwin on Dacing With The Stars in full flight. Picture: Getty

 

 

Bindi Irwin, centre, with boyfriend Chandler Powell (left) co-hosting Dancing with the Stars All Access in the US. Picture: Twitter.
Bindi Irwin, centre, with boyfriend Chandler Powell (left) co-hosting Dancing with the Stars All Access in the US. Picture: Twitter.

 

 

 

DWTS champions! Picture: Getty Images
DWTS champions! Picture: Getty Images

 

Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough dazzled on the dancefloor. Picture: Getty Images
Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough dazzled on the dancefloor. Picture: Getty Images

 

Bindi and Derek Hough on the danceflooor. Picture: Getty
Bindi and Derek Hough on the danceflooor. Picture: Getty

 

 

The Irwins welcomed Prince Charles and Camilla at Australia Zoo. Picture: AAP
The Irwins welcomed Prince Charles and Camilla at Australia Zoo. Picture: AAP

 

 

 

Bindi Irwin celebrates her 18th birthday with her mother Terri Irwin, brother Robert at Australia Zoo on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Claudia Baxter
Bindi Irwin celebrates her 18th birthday with her mother Terri Irwin, brother Robert at Australia Zoo on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Claudia Baxter

 

 

Bindi Irwin at the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards in June this year. Picture: JC Olivera/WireImage
Bindi Irwin at the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards in June this year. Picture: JC Olivera/WireImage

 

On the cover of Stellar magazine to celebrate her 21st.
On the cover of Stellar magazine to celebrate her 21st.

 

 

 

In uniform! Bindi Irwin in her khakis.
In uniform! Bindi Irwin in her khakis.

 

 

Bindi Irwin posted this on Instagram showing her attending her boyfriend Chandler Powell's prom. Picture: Instagram.
Bindi Irwin posted this on Instagram showing her attending her boyfriend Chandler Powell's prom. Picture: Instagram.

 

 

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin in Tasmania,
Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin in Tasmania, "Sometimes I feel like I'm living in a fairytale. Adventures like these are what life is all about." Picture: Instagram

 

 

Chandler Powell with Bindi Irwin. Picture: Twitter
Chandler Powell with Bindi Irwin. Picture: Twitter

 

 

 

 

 

On screen as Kirra in Free Willy 4.
On screen as Kirra in Free Willy 4.

More Stories

Show More
australia zoo bindi irwin birthday editors picks steve irwin

Top Stories

    Paying it forward: Tradie's SOS call answered

    premium_icon Paying it forward: Tradie's SOS call answered

    Business PROVING kindness is contagious, two local tradies have taken the concept of paying it forward to a whole new level.

    Family's tribute to Lismore car industry stalwart, golfer

    premium_icon Family's tribute to Lismore car industry stalwart, golfer

    News Charlie Johnson was a passtionate sportsman and car salesman

    Are these towns about to get rubbish pickup?

    premium_icon Are these towns about to get rubbish pickup?

    Council News Discussions will take place at tonight's council meeting

    Man remains behind bars accused of setting fire to school

    premium_icon Man remains behind bars accused of setting fire to school

    Crime A brief of evidence was served in the case against the Casino man.