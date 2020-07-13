Bindi Irwin’s ‘weird’ lockdown honeymoon

Newlyweds Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell have provided a glimpse into their unsual honeymoon - revealing it was spent picking up animal droppings at Australia Zoo.

The wildlife warriors, who tied the knot hours before lockdown restrictions hit in late March, spent the time after their wedding working at the Queensland zoo, which was forced to close to the public amid the pandemic.

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin on their wedding day. Picture: Kate Berry

Opening up on the family's Animal Planet series Crikey! It's The Irwins, the 21-year-old and her 23-year-old husband described it as "the weirdest honeymoon ever".

"It's not the most romantic honeymoon in history, but it's our honeymoon," Bindi, 21, said according to USA Today.

"This is probably the busiest honeymoon in history, along with the weirdest honeymoon ever," Chandler, 23, added.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell pose with a tree gifted to them by Russell Crowe for their wedding. Picture: Instagram.

The couple had planned road trip around Australia, but put the trip on hold to help their family during a "stressful time" for the zoo.

The conservationist told US Weekly: "It was an incredibly stressful time as Australia Zoo was flung into lockdown and we had no idea if or when our doors would be open again.

"It was heartbreaking and scary for all of us. We spent our honeymoon doing our best to care for our animals and zoo team hoping that things would get brighter."

Even a picnic Chandler planned as a break from their busy schedule was gatecrashed by her little brother Robert, USA Today reported.

"You know what every bride wants after she gets married? To celebrate her honeymoon with her brother on a romantic picnic the first time we've been alone in the last month," Bindi joked.

Bindi joked that little brother Robert Irwin, 16, crashed the most romantic part of her ‘honeymoon’ with Chandler Powell. Picture: Instagram.

Their "honeymoon" will be aired to fans of the Animal Planet series, in a special that will following the family through lockdown.

Australia Zoo has now been given the green light to reopen under social distancing guidances.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell were married at the same site on March 25 in front of a handful of guests, just hours before strict coronavirus rules were enforced that would have shut down their venue.

Despite it being an extremely intimate event, the couple shared their vows with the world on Crikey! It's the Irwins, with many viewers describing the event as "emotional".

During the ceremony Bindi and Chandler paid tribute to the late Steve Irwin, known best as The Crocodile Hunter, by lighting a candle.

After Steve died in September 2006, younger brother Robert took on the honour of walking Bindi down the aisle.

Bindi, who has long been described as Australia's sweetheart, previously shared details of her big day on Instagram, where she described the difficult decision the pair made to get married with virtually no guests.

"We've planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn't have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe," she wrote in a post on her wedding day.

The couple's wedding was live-streamed on 7 News Queensland, with a small handful of guests seen at the site via drone footage.

Bindi Irwin was engaged to boyfriend Chandler Powell after he proposed on her 21st birthday at her favourite location in Australia Zoo.

