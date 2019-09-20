Bin lids recycled to catch dreams of a better world

WHEN Casino High School purchased new bins, there were 12 metal bin lids that were going to be discarded.

Year 10 art students saw a way to turn rubbish into art and ultimately help people put the right rubbish in the right bin.

Art teacher Justine Barrett said the class work-shopped ideas around issues in contemporary society which quickly turned to pollution and rubbish.

The class decided to turn the bin lids into dream catchers.

"We collected rubbish from the school grounds and turned it into feathers,” Ms Barrett said.

The bin lid dream catchers will hang above school bins to highlight what rubbish goes in what bin.

There is already interest from a festival organiser who said it was a novel way to guide people to the right rubbish bin.

The art students have plenty of projects ahead of them using discarded cordial bottles, plastic packaging and an SOS sign made out of driftwood.