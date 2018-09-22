Confirmed! Billy Slater charged ahead of grand final

Billy Slater was going to play his last game in the grand final but could miss it through suspension. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty

STORM legend Billy Slater could be rubbed out of the grand final after he was charged on Saturday by the match review committee.

Slater was hit with a grade-one shoulder charge for his tackle on Sosaia Feki in the Storm's preliminary final win over the Sharks.

The base penalty is 200 points, which means Slater will miss the grand final unless he successfully fights the charge at the judiciary.

The grand final is Slater's final game of rugby league before he retires, which means the Storm will challenge the decision.

Storm boss Frank Ponissi responded to the charge on Triple M.

"We're disappointed," Ponissi said.

"It's gone from worrying to the reality that he has been charged.

"We've got to move on... we think we've got a good case.

"From our point of view we want to get it resolved and the earlier the better so we know whether Billy is playing or not playing.

"At the end of the day it is going to come down to a legal argument and we need to get the best legal representation.

"We are confident we can beat the charge."

The judiciary hearing is expected to be set for Monday evening.

Billy Slater’s tackle on Sosaia Feki.

Slater was confident he could beat the charge when he spoke in the post-match press conference.

"I wasn't worried at the time," Slater said.

"When it was a penalty I thought what was the penalty for, but then I realised I got my body in an awkward position.

"I thought he was going to step inside me hence why I got my body in an awkward position.

"It's pretty hard to make a conventional tackle when you're going across at top speed trying to save a try like that ... It was just a collision."