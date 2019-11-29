Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Total of $200,000 earmarked for distribution to Nana Glen, Woolgoolga and surroundings RFS brigades
Total of $200,000 earmarked for distribution to Nana Glen, Woolgoolga and surroundings RFS brigades
News

Billionaire’s offer to be matched by Crowe

Lesley Apps
, lesley.apps@dailyexaminer.com.au
29th Nov 2019 11:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ATLASSIAN billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes has taken Russell Crowe's dirty sweaty Rabbitohs hat into a league of its own and Crowe has tweeted back he's willing to match it.

 

The socially conscious Cannon-Brookes offered Crowe $100,000AUD for the second-hand cap the Hollywood star wore while undertaking repair work on his property after recent bushfires "f&%$#ing smashed" his Nana Glen cattle property.

Cannon Brookes conditional offer to the star included signing the cap and writing "Today 's the Day" on it before giving to "a kid affected by the bushfires & make his day" before thanking Crowe for doing this.

Atlassian Co-founder and CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes Interview And Office Tour
Atlassian Co-founder and CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes Interview And Office Tour

Crowe responded within hours matching the bid and nominating the following local fire services donation recipients:

$10,000AUD each to Nana Glen 1 and 7

$5000AUD each to Coffs RFS, Karangi 7, Woolgoolga 1, Urunga 1, Coramba 1 and 7, Orara 1 and 9, Solitary 1 and 9, Bostabrick 1, Corindi 1 and 7, Sandy Beach, Moonee 1, Repton and MNC support 6.

Mike Cannon-Brookes's donation will double the amounts to $20,000 and $10,000 respectively totalling $200,000AUD between the actor and the IT billionaire.

Now who will be the lucky kid?

clarence fires mike cannon brookes russell crowe
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Couple’s extraordinary gift to son

        premium_icon Couple’s extraordinary gift to son

        Health ON December 10, while most people will be busy Christmas shopping, the Battista family from Lismore will be facing an extraordinary ordeal

        Ex-priest accused of sex abuse to be tested for dementia

        premium_icon Ex-priest accused of sex abuse to be tested for dementia

        News A FORMER Northern Rivers priest has been charged with a historic count of buggery.

        VOTE NOW: Nine of the Northern Rivers' best dentists

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Nine of the Northern Rivers' best dentists

        News Voting is open for the region's best dentist

        Yorklea girl hits high notes in dressage

        Yorklea girl hits high notes in dressage

        News Isabella Ennever’s academic and horse success

        • 29th Nov 2019 11:20 AM