'Billionaire tradie' nailed for Viagra, ice possession

Phillip Johnathon Harrison was in the dock two years after his spectacular appearance for drugs charges.

Phillip Johnathon Harrison was in the dock two years after his spectacular appearance for drugs charges. Facebook

A TRADIE who once boasted of being a billionaire says he fell into drug use after splitting up with his beauty queen partner.

Noosa carpenter Phillip Johnathon Harrison made waves when a magistrates court heard he had $590 million cash and a $1.56 billion property portfolio.

"I would not have believed it if I hadn't seen it with my own eyes,” a lawyer said at the spectacular 2016 court hearing.

It was previously reported Dalby-born Harrison may have used a phone app mimicking a bank website to confect the gargantuan bank balance - but Harrison's lawyer rejected that.

Harrison, now 31, was arrested for drug possession and unlawful driving in March 2016 when police pulled over a white Audi at Kangaroo Point.

Prosecutors said Harrison had dilated pupils, was agitated and drove the car without the owner's permission.

Harrison had more than 6g of ice, or methylamphetamine, as well as ecstasy, four Valium tablets, Viagra and a glass pipe.

The Crown claimed the drugs were worth more than $3000.

At Harrison's sentencing on Wednesday, Brisbane Supreme Court heard the chippie's former partner was once "Miss World”.

Defence counsel John Jacob said when Harrison's partner moved to Darwin, the tradie fell in with a drug-using crowd.

Mr Jacob said the drugs found at Kangaroo Point were for Harrison's personal use.

"They're a significant amount,” Justice Sue Brown said. "The purity of the [ice] is quite high.”

But Mr Jacob said no tick sheets "nor scales of any variety” were found.

And the drugs "were not packaged into any common salable size”, the defence counsel added.

Mr Jacob said Harrison spent six months in custody in 2016 and that was "a real wake-up call”.

"I rather hope so,” Justice Brown replied.

The court heard Harrison had abstained from drug use lately and was living with a relative.

Mr Jacob said Harrison previously worked as a builder's labourer in remote parts of Western Australia and Queensland.

Justice Brown sentenced Harrison to 12 months jail but ordered his immediate release on parole.

Harrison declined to comment outside court.

In 2016, he told A Current Affair he made a fortune developing apps and ideas.

The TV show found his bank account was overdrawn by $42.57 but he had a $2.1 million portfolio, mostly property investments. -NewsRegional