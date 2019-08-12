Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan said the Satellite-Based Augmentation System could revolutionise a variety of industries, including mining, farming and even within the disability sector.
Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan said the Satellite-Based Augmentation System could revolutionise a variety of industries, including mining, farming and even within the disability sector. Matt Taylor GLA090519ODOWD
Technology

Billion dollar benefit from 'game changer' technology

Zizi Averill
by
12th Aug 2019 12:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW satellite technology could allow Australians to have accurate GPS data, down to the nearest 10 cm.

It is a technology estimated to generate more than $6 billion within the economy over the next 30 years.

Speaking at Rockhampton CQUniversity Monday , Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan said the Satellite-Based Augmentation System could revolutionise a variety of industries, including mining, farming and even in the disability sector.

While current satellite technology is accurate to 5-10 metres, the new technology could provide instant, accurate and reliable positioning within 10 centimetres - all without the need for mobile phone or internet coverage.

"We all know how important GPS is to get us from point A to point B, but improved positioning is also essential to open up new opportunities for our businesses and industries," Senator Canavan said.

He called the technology a "game changer" for rural and remote workers.

"The latest figures show a possible $820 million saving in feed and fertiliser over 30 years through improved pasture utilisation, while mining could see a saving of $577 million through improved efficiency of mining haul trucks," he said.

CQUniversity agriculture lecturer Dr Jaime Manning said the a trial study had proven the benefits for cattle producers by tracking their livestock.

Dr Manning said the technology could potentially save dairy farmers $100 per cow each year, by being able to detect issues including over grazing, or if animals had become sick or lame.

Senator Canavan said the technology could also be used to help early detection of predators, which could save $80 million in sellable sheep over 30 years.

The productivity benefits of the world-first satellite technologies were only the start, he said, with better health and safety outcomes and improved environmental management.

agriculture cattle disability sector environment jaime manning mining minister for resources and northern australia rockhampton sheep
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    #41-50 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon #41-50 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers

    News A CHILDCARE worker, animal advocates and even a Hollywood superstar have made the list.

    Lingerie-wearing man bites cop on thigh

    premium_icon Lingerie-wearing man bites cop on thigh

    Crime Police found the man in his car with his penis exposed

    The baffling mystery of a war hero lost at sea 21 years ago

    premium_icon The baffling mystery of a war hero lost at sea 21 years ago

    News Did Ken go overboard, get lost in a storm or attacked by pirates?

    Five words a mother makes her fire fighting son repeat

    premium_icon Five words a mother makes her fire fighting son repeat

    Community 'You have to be able to love who they are and what they've become'