Billion dollar benefit from 'game changer' technology

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan said the Satellite-Based Augmentation System could revolutionise a variety of industries, including mining, farming and even within the disability sector.

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan said the Satellite-Based Augmentation System could revolutionise a variety of industries, including mining, farming and even within the disability sector. Matt Taylor GLA090519ODOWD

NEW satellite technology could allow Australians to have accurate GPS data, down to the nearest 10 cm.

It is a technology estimated to generate more than $6 billion within the economy over the next 30 years.

Speaking at Rockhampton CQUniversity Monday , Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan said the Satellite-Based Augmentation System could revolutionise a variety of industries, including mining, farming and even in the disability sector.

While current satellite technology is accurate to 5-10 metres, the new technology could provide instant, accurate and reliable positioning within 10 centimetres - all without the need for mobile phone or internet coverage.

"We all know how important GPS is to get us from point A to point B, but improved positioning is also essential to open up new opportunities for our businesses and industries," Senator Canavan said.

He called the technology a "game changer" for rural and remote workers.

"The latest figures show a possible $820 million saving in feed and fertiliser over 30 years through improved pasture utilisation, while mining could see a saving of $577 million through improved efficiency of mining haul trucks," he said.

CQUniversity agriculture lecturer Dr Jaime Manning said the a trial study had proven the benefits for cattle producers by tracking their livestock.

Dr Manning said the technology could potentially save dairy farmers $100 per cow each year, by being able to detect issues including over grazing, or if animals had become sick or lame.

Senator Canavan said the technology could also be used to help early detection of predators, which could save $80 million in sellable sheep over 30 years.

The productivity benefits of the world-first satellite technologies were only the start, he said, with better health and safety outcomes and improved environmental management.