Billie is back home for a Peepshow with Circa

SHOW: Circa will offer the world premiere of Peepshow in Lismore. Pedro Greig

FORMER Mullumbimby residentt Billie Wilson-Coffey discovered Spaghetti Circus at the age of 11 before moving to Melbourne to study at the National Institute of Circus Arts in 2007.

Her earlier memories of performing are connected to the Northern Rivers.

"I moved to Mullumbimby when I was eight years old, and at age 11 started circus with Spaghetti Circus," she said.

"My fondest memories are growing up there - tapping into this magical world of hula-hooping, climbing trees and performing".

In her graduating year Billie made her international debut at the fourth World Circus Festival in Moscow.

Billie joined Circa as a guest artist in 2011 for the world premiere of Nocturne in South Korea.

Found in 1987, Circa Contemporary Circus is an Australian company based in Brisbane, that produces circus productions drawing on acrobatics, movement, dance, music and theatre that tour in Australia and internationally.

Becoming an ensemble member at Circa in 2014, Billie toured How Like an Angel before an eight-month residency at the Chamaleon theatre in Berlin, performing Circa's production of Beyond, part of the NORPA Season 2017.

She is back in the Northern Rivers for the next of the NORPA Season 2018 events: the world premiere of Peepshow with Circa.

Peepshow is a thrilling new creation that infuses world-class contemporary circus with the nostalgia of bygone eras.

"Peepshow is exciting as it's a new addition to the Circa repertoire of 'post-cabaret', where we take cabaret and turn it on its head literally," she said.

"It's a piece about seeing, and being seen.

"We're are trying to evoke a sensual, visual dance through the mind.

"If you've seen Circa before then you can expect the same amazing level of acrobatics, but with a tantalising, exciting edge that's funny and a little quirky too."

The artist said having a world premiere here is a very special event.

"Personally, it's very special and important for me," she said.

"Usually we're opening shows in cities and festivals, but this is now a chance for audiences here to experience something fresh, new and exciting right away.

"It's so nice and special to have the opportunity to do this here."

Billie frequently comes back to the area, in a professional or personal level.

"I still work with a number of the people I grew up with, and a few of my friends from Spaghetti even work with me at Circa," she said.

"I also try to visit whenever I can.

"In addition to that, Mullum has the most amazing circus festival where people from all over come to visit".

At Lismore City Hall from tomorrow to Saturday, 7.30pm, $54.