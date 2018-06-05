Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The new City Free From Porn electronic billboards.
The new City Free From Porn electronic billboards. Contributed
Offbeat

Billboards linking porn to human trafficking erected in CBD

24th Sep 2018 7:43 AM | Updated: 8:50 AM

TOOWOOMBA'S anti-porn campaign has erected its fourth billboard campaign in the Garden City's CBD.

The billboards are placed on one of the electronic signs on the corner of Margaret St and Ruthven St.

"We chose to focus one billboard on porn and human trafficking," a spokesperson for the City Free From Porn campaign said.

The new billboard.
The new billboard. Contributed

The group said there was a link between porn and human trafficking.

A second billboard alleges two in three Toowoomba residents "agree porn is having a negative impact on society" and a third states "real people need real love".

Related Items

anti-porn city church city free from porn editors picks porn theocracy
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Man dies in trail bike incident near Casino

    Man dies in trail bike incident near Casino

    News THREE men were riding trail bikes when one of them lost control and hit a tree.

    How beers around the campfire led to this very cool business

    premium_icon How beers around the campfire led to this very cool business

    Business They left their council and construction jobs to follow a dream

    Kevin Hogan reveals personal turmoil after crossbench move

    premium_icon Kevin Hogan reveals personal turmoil after crossbench move

    Politics "I've had a lot of phone calls with people who are very upset"

    'This will be huge': New show like a theme park ride

    premium_icon 'This will be huge': New show like a theme park ride

    Entertainment "You'll come out saying, 'what did I just see?'”

    Local Partners