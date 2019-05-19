Leadership contender Plibersek blasts Palmer

Tanya Plibersek has lashed out at Clive Palmer as she is tipped as one of Bill Shorten's possible replacments for the Labor leadership.

The deputy Labor leader told ABC's Insiders two things contributed to Labor's crushing election defeat.

"The first is obviously we faced a cashed-up scare campaign from the United Australia Party, $80 million is the estimate of how much Clive Palmer spent - not to, it seems, win himself a spot, but to trash Labor," Ms Plibersek said.

Tanya Plibersek says Clive Palmer is to blame for Labor’s election loss.

"Secondly, our policy agenda was big. It was bold. But ... And I think perhaps we didn't have enough time to explain all of the benefits of it to the people who would benefit. I think genuinely, if every pensioner and seniors health care card-holder knew about pensioner dental, they would have voted for it. I think if every family who was going to benefit from free or cheaper childcare knew about it, they would have voted for it.

"I think if every working person who thought they were going to get their penalty rates restored or get a pay rise under Labor knew about that, they would have voted for it. But when you've got such a large agenda, it's sometimes hard to explain all of the details to all of the people who benefit."

Ms Plibersek said Mr Palmer's voice drowned out the Labor Party.

Anthony Albanese has been tipped as the candidate most likely to lead Labor after the defeat of Bill Shorten. Picture: Kym Smith

Anthony Albanese and Tanya Plibersek are the frontrunners to replace Bill Shorten as Labor leader after the party suffered a shock defeat at the federal election.

The party faces weeks if not months of rebuilding after the unexpected loss, including being forced to overhaul a policy platform that Australians overwhelmingly rejected on May 18.

"Albo", who narrowly missed out on the leadership to Mr Shorten in 2013, has confirmed that he will throw his hat in the ring when Labor holds its upcoming leadership ballot.

Labor Party Tanya Plibersek may also be put forward as a contender. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

Ms Plibersek, Labor's deputy leader and another member of Labor's left faction, is also likely to contest.

Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen, a member of the right faction, is another potential contender, while Shadow Finance Minister Jim Chalmers has also been talked up as a future Labor leader.

Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen could potentially lead Labor. Picture: Supplied

Labor's leader in the Senate Penny Wong has ruled out moving to the lower house to run for leader, bluntly saying it wasn't an option when asked on ABC last night.

"We'll go through that process," Senator Wong said when asked about who the next Labor leader would be last night.

"I'm sure it will be well looked at. But I think, more importantly, we obviously have to regroup.

"We didn't expect to be where we are. We have to regroup, and I think, focus on the next election."

Penny Wong has said that leading Labor for her would not be an option. Picture: Kym Smith

In his concession speech last night, Mr Shorten confirmed he would step down as leader but would remain in parliament.

"To be able to have served as leader of the Labor Party for five and a half years is a greater honour than anyone in my family before me, or I, could have dreamt of when I joined the local branch 35 years ago," he told party faithful in Melbourne.

Bill Shorten has stepped down as opposition leader leaving a void in Labor’s leadership. Picture: Kym Smith

"I wish we could have formed a government for these Australians on this evening. I wish we could have won for the true believers, for our brothers and sisters in the mighty trade union movement.

"I wish we could have done it for Bob.

"But it was not to be. Labor's next victory will belong to our next leader and I'm confident that victory will come at the next election."

Labor will now need to hold ballots for the leadership in both NSW and its federal team.