Labor ready for snap poll

Labor is already taking advantage of the chaos, with frontbenchers preparing to head out to position the Opposition as having policies focused on voter-friendly issues while the government focuses on itself. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

LABOR is preparing for an election to be called as early as this weekend as it accuses the Federal Government of "eating itself alive".

It is already taking advantage of the chaos, with frontbenchers preparing to head out to position the Opposition as having policies focused on voter-friendly issues while the government focuses on itself.

Labor leader Bill Shorten tweeted this cheeky photo of his Lower House team: “The Liberals have shut down the Parliament and given up on governing Australia. My united and stable Labor team are ready to govern. We are 100% focused on delivering a fair go for all Australians.”

If the government waits until next weekend to call a poll, it would set election day to coincide with football grand finals on September 29-30.

As the House of Representatives adjourned early yesterday, Labor Leader Bill Shorten said the turmoil showed the government had failed.

"I said on Tuesday that this is a government which had lost the will to live," he said.

"But I don't even think on Tuesday we could have seen the cannibalistic behaviour of a government who is eating itself alive."

Earlier this week the Opposition was preparing to face a Dutton Government in an October election but are now preparing for an earlier poll for several potential leaders.

Labor holds Herbert by just 37 votes and Griffith by 1.6 per cent, while Capricornia, Forde, Flynn, Dickson and Petrie are all held by the LNP by less than 2 per cent.

These as well as Bonner, Leichhardt and Dawson will be targeted by Labor, which has had candidates preselected since March, but is yet to finalise its Senate preselections.

The preselection for its left-faction Senate spot, left vacant by Senator Claire Moore's impending retirement, will take place on August 30.

Nominations are yet to open for the right-faction candidate, though Senator Chris Ketter who holds that place will be standing again.

Education, health and jobs be key focuses, similar to the Longman by-election which campaign sources said was a successful tactical test run.

Labor Senator Murray Watt said the party was ready.

"Whether it's Malcolm Turnbull, Peter Dutton, Julie Bishop or Scott Morrison, they've all voted to cut penalty rates, cut school and hospital funding and give the big banks a tax cut," he said.

Queensland Labor state secretary Julie-Ann Campbell said the campaign in Dickson had been building for months and would escalate further.

"Labor is launching an all-out assault to win Dickson on the issues that matter: funding for health and education over a $17 billion handout to the banks," she said.