Shorten questions PM’s reef ‘captain’s call’

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has insisted no rules were broken in the grant. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has insisted no rules were broken in the grant. Picture: Alix Sweeney

OPPOSITION leader Bill Shorten has demanded a full explanation of Malcolm Turnbull's decision to hand almost a half a billion dollars to a corporate-backed Great Barrier Reef charity without a tender.

But Mr Turnbull has insisted no rules were broken in the grant that he described as "the single biggest contribution and investment in the health of the Great Barrier Reef, ever."

A Senate inquiry has been examining the $444 million grant to the Great Barrier Reef Foundation.

Great Barrier Reef has been nominated in a nationwide voting initiative to determine the ‘7 Wonders of Australia’.

It emerged this week that no public servants were present in a meeting in April between Mr Turnbull, Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg and foundation chairman John Schubert were the grant was offered.

Dr Schubert has said he was surprised by the grant and did not seek it.

The Great Barrier Reef Foundation is funded by large companies including mining giants BHP and Rio Tinto, Qantas and jeweller Tiffany & Co.

Bill Shorten described the grant as a “developing scandal”. Picture: AAP/Glenn Hunt

Mr Shorten described the grant as a "developing scandal" and signalled the Opposition would pursue the government over the deal.

"Most Australians would be shocked to learn this prime minister personally just walks into a meeting and hands over nearly half a billion dollars of taxpayers' money without a moment's thought," Mr Shorten said.

"There are serious questions about this process, questions Mr Turnbull must answer."

Mr Turnbull insisted the deal was "done completely transparently, it was in the Budget".

"There is nearly a 100 page agreement between the Government and the Foundation as to how the money will be invested and spent," he said.

"It will all be subject to oversight, both by government and the Australian National Audit Office."