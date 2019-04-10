Bill Shorten in town to promise better cancer services

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten is in Ballina with Shadow Health Minister Catherine King, Richmond MP Justine Elliott and Labor Candidate for Page, Patrick Deegan to make an announcement about diagnostic imaging.

LABOR leader Bill Shorten visited the North Coast Radiology office in Ballina today to pledge an investment in a local radiation therapy facility for far northern NSW if successful at the Federal election.

Mr Shorten promised to boost cancer services for region, saying the facility was part of Labor's announcement to invest $60 million to build 13 new radiation therapy facilities in regional areas across Australia.

He said it was "just one element of our $2.3 billion cancer care package - the most important investment in Medicare since Bob Hawke introduced it”.

Mr Shorten said radiation therapy was underutilised in Australia compared with services offered in North America and Europe, saying 15 per cent of Australian cancer patients are missing out on the therapy.

He said part of the reason for this gap was the lack of approved resources outside big cities and this was contributing to poorer health outcomes for patients in regional areas.

Mr Shorten said Labor was committed to addressing the inequality between health services offered to city patients and those in regional and rural areas.

He said the investment in a radiation therapy centre for far northern NSW was part of Labor's Fair Go Action Plan to protect Medicare and fix hospitals, and the Radiation Therapy Advisory Group's plan would be fully funded.

The location for the new centre was not yet decided, and would be chosen in consultation with the relevant local medical community.

Mr Shorten said the investment would be funded by tackling "unfair tax loopholes and making multinationals pay their fair share”.

"People in the far north deserve the same access to vital hospital care as people in downtown Sydney or Brisbane.”